Home » Investing » You Don’t Need to Be High-Tech to Get High Returns: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

You Don’t Need to Be High-Tech to Get High Returns: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock and another low-tech play are capable of high growth in the coming year.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Who says you need to invest in the hottest of high-tech growth stocks to have a shot at impressive gains? Indeed, it’s hard to avoid all of the hype surrounding various technology titans, especially as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 exchange adds to its strength. Indeed, the U.S. market (both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100) is at new highs, thanks in major part to the tech scene and the rise of the artificial intelligence trend.

Understandably, many value investors and contrarians may be holding off on the tech scene, with some pointing to mild overvaluation as a concern. Though markets may be overdue for some sort of correction over the coming weeks, I’d argue that markets may proceed forward without tumbling by 10% from peak to trough, given the potential for AI technologies to be additive to sales and earnings.

Of course, it’s hard to tell just how much of a shot in the arm AI can give our favourite firms. Regardless, you don’t need to chase them here if you’re not comfortable paying valuation multiples at the high end of the range. You can wait for them to come in or scoop up one of the low-tech darlings, which clearly don’t need the latest and greatest technologies to deliver respectable gains for investors over time.

Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a magnificent company that’s capable of delivering high growth for low-tech investors. The stock blasted off more than 40% from its lows in October 2023, and though the pace of gains has tapered, I believe the vitamin maker’s next move is higher.

Why? The stock’s still cheap at 29.4 times trailing price to earnings, given its impressive growth profile. The Asian region could be key to levelling up its growth prospects. And though the stock has been in a multi-year slump since peaking way back in late 2020, I’d argue that decent recent quarters suggest a turning of the tides.

As a $1.3 billion mid-cap firm with a brand that resonates with many consumers, I’d argue Jamieson is a value and growth play for those looking to build wealth over the long run.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a women’s clothing company that’s also in the midst of a massive comeback. Following an impressive quarterly report, the stock is now trading just shy of $35 per share after spending half a year fluctuating in the mid-$20 levels. Of course, the consumer still has a weight on its shoulders. However, the recent quarter suggests the Aritzia brand is more powerful than many gave it credit for.

Fashionable wears, like those produced by the Vancouver-based apparel firm, are discretionary goods that fare better when economic times are good, but don’t sleep on the firm as we move into the latter innings of this inflation-fuelled consumer slowdown. I think 2024 could see the consumer strengthen in a big way as inflation dies down and confidence picks up by enough to justify picking up those nice-to-have goods.

Given the resilience in the other discretionary consumer segments (think athleisure and trendy drinkware like the Stanley cup), I believe there are already signs that the consumer is coming back.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Tesla Stock Falls Fantastically on Slower Growth: Is it a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell over 10% in early trading, with questionable remarks and an uncertain future leading to the major…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Meta Stock Hits Record Highs: How Canadian Investors Could Cash In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Meta (NASDAQ:META) stock recently hit all-time highs, with its market cap nearing US$1 trillion once more. Here's how Canadians can…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Can BlackBerry Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is a beaten-down TSX tech stock trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

3 Great U.S. Stocks to Invest in Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Amazon, Tesla, and Microsoft have demonstrated their ability to innovate, adapt to market trends, and maintain a strong competitive position.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Could Lightspeed Commerce Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) is due for a huge recovery, and with a profit expected for 2024, that could be incredibly…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Tech stocks are safer investments and have more potential than any cryptocurrency despite the latter’s strong momentum and tailwind.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Pick With the Chops to Outpace Shopify Stock

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a wonderful AI-driven tech company that could outpace Shopify stock over the next five years and beyond.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo is a tech stock trading 48% below all-time highs and at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »