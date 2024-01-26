Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 26

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 26

As the market continues to fluctuate between ups and downs, the TSX Composite benchmark just reached its highest closing level in more than 20 months.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market inched up to its highest closing level in more than 20 months after the significantly better-than-expected growth in the U.S. gross domestic product data boosted investors’ confidence. Strong economic growth numbers and strengthening crude oil and precious metals prices lifted the S&P/TSX Composite Index to 21,102 — up 76 points, or 0.4%, from its previous closing.

Despite minor weakness in some real estate and technology stocks, a strong rally in other main sectors, including utilities, metal mining, and energy, drove the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lundin Gold, MEG Energy, Ivanhoe Mines, and Algonquin Power & Utilities were the top-performing TSX stocks, climbing by at least 3.9% each.

Shares of Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) also jumped 3.8% to $4.66 per share after it announced successful results from its 2023 drilling program at the Camino Rojo Sulphides deposit in Mexico. The Vancouver-based gold miner told investors that its infill drilling program, spanning 37,677 metres, was focused on higher-grade areas to support an underground mineral resource estimate.

During this drill program, Orla found significant gold intercepts, which indicates potential for underground mining and expansion. The company now plans an aggressive 30,000-metre drill program for 2024 to explore the deposit’s potential further. After declining by 21.2% last year, OLA stock has risen nearly 8% in January so far.

On the flip side, NovaGold Resources, Lithium Americas (Argentina), Mattr, and Ballard Power Systems slipped by at least 3.5% each, making them the Toronto Stock Exchange’s bottom performers for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and metals prices showed mixed movements in early trading on Friday morning, suggesting a steady start for the main TSX index today, which is dominated by commodities.

Besides the domestic monthly budget balance data, Canadian investors will also closely monitor the latest personal consumption expenditure data from the United States this morning, as it’s a key factor in influencing the Fed’s monetary policy decisions.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Could IAMGOLD Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

IAMGOLD (IMG) stock could add more gains to a recent 15% rally. But its Côté Gold project's success may not…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Stock and More: 3 TSX Commodity Titans to Watch in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and other commodity plays are worth a second look for a shot at 2024 gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 25

| Jitendra Parashar

More economic data from the United States could keep TSX stock volatile today, as investors continue to assess the Bank…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the U.S. manufacturing and services data, the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 23

| Jitendra Parashar

After rising 3.6% the previous month, the main TSX index has largely remained mixed so far in January.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Value Stock Down 42% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Agnico Eagle Mines is a beaten-down Canadian gold mining company that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s retail sales report, and the U.S. existing home sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Sliding commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index today.

Read more »