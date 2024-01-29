Home » Investing » 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in February 2024

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in February 2024

Undervalued, dividend-paying TSX stocks, such as Suncor Energy, have the potential to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

While growth stocks have staged a strong comeback in 2023, several energy stocks have trailed the broader markets by a wide margin. In fact, falling oil prices have dragged valuations of energy stocks lower in recent months, increasing their dividend yields in the process.

Here are two quality, high-yield TSX energy stocks value investors can consider buying in February 2024.

Whitecap Resources stock

Down 52% from all-time highs, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) currently offers you a dividend yield of 7%. Despite volatile oil prices in 2023, Whitecap managed to achieve its net debt milestone of $1.3 billion, and it now has the flexibility to return 75% of free funds flow to shareholders, including a base annual dividend of $0.73 per share.

Whitecap acquired XTO Energy Canada for $1.9 billion in the second half of 2022, after which it reduced net debt by more than $900 million and returned close to $450 million to investors via dividends and buybacks.

In 2024, Whitecap aims to spend between $900 million and $1.1 billion in capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flows higher. It expects production to increase by 8% year over year, and if oil prices average around US$75 per barrel, Whitecap should end the year with $1.6 billion in funds flow.

With $1.8 billion in liquidity and a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 0.6 times, Whitecap has strong financials and is well equipped to navigate an economic downturn while maintaining its high dividend yield.

Whitecap closed the Viking acquisition in December 2023, adding 400 drilling locations spread over 85,000 acres. The tuck-in acquisition should be accretive to free funds flow by 8% in 2024.

Priced at less than seven times forward earnings, Whitecap stock is very cheap. Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX energy stock to surge over 50% in the next 12 months.

Suncor Energy stock

Among the largest energy companies in Canada, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is valued at $56 billion by market cap. An integrated energy giant, Suncor’s operations include oil sands development, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining, and its Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks.

Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to clean energy by investing in power and renewable fuels.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Suncor reported adjusted funds from operations of $3.6 billion, while adjusted operating income stood at $2 billion. It paid $676 million in dividends and allocated $300 million towards buybacks in the September quarter.

Suncor delivered total upstream production of 690,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), ending Q3 with a refinery utilization of 99%.

Suncor Energy pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.18 per share, translating to a forward yield of 5%. While Suncor was forced to cut its dividends during the onset of COVID-19, its payouts have more than doubled in the last three years.

Suncor stock is priced at 8.8 times forward earnings, which is very cheap. Analysts expect Suncor stock to gain 20% in the next 12 months. After adjusting for dividends, the total returns will be closer to 25%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best dividend stocks to double up on? Here's a pair of stocks that…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Is Fortis Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip, high-yield dividend stocks can help shareholders create a passive-income stream in 2024.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Telus have increased dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000 to Invest? 2 Stocks to Buy While They Are Still on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and have great yields.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I’d Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Andrew Button

Quality stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) are worth holding long term.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a passive income portfolio that beats inflation? Consider the below strategy with these dividend stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

The $10K Investment Blueprint: Building a Solid Passive-Income Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building a solid passive-income starts with a sound blueprint, a small capital, and an all-weather anchor stock.

Read more »