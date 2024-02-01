Home » Investing » 2 of the Best TSX Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

2 of the Best TSX Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

Investing in blue-chip, recession-resistant TSX stocks such as GFL Environmental is a good strategy for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in the equity markets can be both enticing and tricky. While the stock market has delivered inflation-beating returns to shareholders over several decades, just a handful of companies have driven the majority of these gains.

It is almost impossible for the average investor to identify winning bets consistently due to the ever-changing nature of businesses. For instance, just imagine investors who were once bullish on mobile phone manufacturers such as Nokia and BlackBerry. Both tech stocks delivered exponential gains to investors in the 2000s but burned massive wealth in the following decade.

It’s much better for new investors to gain exposure to low-cost, passively managed index funds rather than investing in individual companies.

Alternatively, investing in quality stocks that have the potential to thrive across business cycles can help you derive outsized returns and beat the broader markets by a wide margin. Here, you need to invest in companies that are part of mature business segments while growing at a fast pace.

These companies should enjoy a competitive moat resulting in stable cash flow generation in good times and bad. Here are two such TSX stocks I plan to hold forever.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

Valued at $77 billion by market cap, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is among the largest companies in Canada. It has already returned 533% to shareholders in the past decade and a staggering 4,300% in the last 20 years.

Part of a recession-resistant sector, ATD operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, serving millions of customers each day. With operations in 29 countries, ATD has more than 16,700 stores.

Despite its massive size, ATD continues to expand at an enviable rate. It recently completed the acquisition of certain European retail assets from TotalEnergies. The acquisition includes 100% of TotalEnergies’s retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands and a 60% controlling interest in Belgium and Luxembourg.

These assets include 2,175 sites, providing ATD with an opportunity to gain traction in four new countries and expand its reach in Europe.

Priced at 18 times forward earnings, ATD stock is not too expensive, given its earnings are forecast to grow by 10% annually in the next five years.

GFL Environmental

Another large-cap TSX stock on my list is GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), a company involved in the waste management space. It is the fourth-largest diversified environmental services company in North America.

GFL’s growth capital expenditures this year will focus on sustainability investments and its M&A (mergers and acquisitions) strategy. It expects to deploy between $250 and $300 million to renewable natural gas projects and opportunities under extended producer responsibility legislation.

Moreover, the company has allocated between $600 million and $650 million in M&A opportunities within existing geographies.

According to GFL, its EPR-related investments should generate incremental adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) between $40 million and $50 million.

During its Q3 earnings call, GFL emphasized it expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $2.2 billion in its base business this year, providing it with the cash flow to de-lever its balance sheet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks to Get Your Portfolio Started!

| Joey Frenette

Metro (TSX:MRU) stock and another great dividend play look tempting for new Canadian investors.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

My No. 1 Best Canadian Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains among the top growth stocks long-term investors should consider as a way to play the…

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Surprise! Dividend Stocks Performed Better Over 92 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There is proof! Between 1930 and 2022, a study found that dividend stocks did better than the S&P 500, but…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Weak metals prices could drive TSX mining stocks lower at the open today, as investors continue to digest the Fed’s…

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy BCE Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE stock continues to be a mainstay in Canadian investment portfolios, delivering strong shareholder returns over the long run.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top TSX Mining and Materials Stocks to Buy for February 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best dividend-paying TSX mining and materials stocks you can buy in February 2024.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Investing

2 Cheap Airline Stocks to Buy in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Air Canada can help you generate outsized gains in 2024.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With Over 100% Upside in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are due to bounce back by around 100% (or more!) in 2024, based on analyst share price…

Read more »