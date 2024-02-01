Home » Investing » 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

There are some potentially explosive moments coming in the near future as earnings come out, and these two tech stocks are right on my radar.

Published
| More on:
Earnings season continues to be upon us, with the beginning of February marking a few top stocks investors may want to look out for on the TSX today. The thing is, I’m staying away from companies like the Magnificent Seven. Instead, look to these companies that could see another quarter of strength and continue to rise higher for some quick cash in February.

Considerations

While attention continues to be placed on the larger tech stocks, there are small-cap tech stocks that analysts believe investors could be missing out on. Software spending trends for 2024 have already been climbing, and there seem to be positive views on fintech and payments as well.

What investors will want to look for are companies with a strong history of growth, as well as with conservative approaches to earnings. There are a few here, but ones in the cloud revenue space, as well as payments, look to be among the best options.

Consumer spending continues to climb, with consumer goods seeing a large addition to gross domestic product (GDP) in December. So, as we continue to see this trend, here are two stocks that could explode.

OpenText

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is a top choice among analysts ahead of earnings. The company continues to show a strong operating profile, with about 80% of revenue being recurring and holding a 35% adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins.

Add in strong free cash flow (FCF), and the tech stock looks like it could easily use its enterprise software to grow further. Specifically, this was declared in the artificial intelligence (AI) space during its OpenText World event last year. Furthermore, it’s sold off non-core assets to strengthen its bottom line for even more growth in the future.

While analysts expect earnings to be in line with estimates, this could turn even more positive in the coming year. What investors should really look out for are full-year updates, which are likely to be conservatively positive. This could be the largest driver of share growth in the near term.

Lightspeed

Another company continuing to show strength as well as value is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). The e-commerce and point-of-sale stock offers short- and long-term opportunities for investors — especially as it continues to increase the use of its Unified Payments.

While 2024 looks like it will see improvements, it’s 2025 that investors should really see the stock price surge higher. In fact, analysts believe that full-year 2025 gross payments estimates should more than double, especially if it catches up to its other peers.

This should be relatively easy to achieve, with the company merely bringing its current large clients onto its payments platform. The goal is for 50% in the next two years, with 25% already on board. For now, analysts and investors alike love that Lightspeed continues to focus on profitability, which it achieved during the last quarter. Therefore, the stock continues to be a strong option as consumers return to normal spending, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.

So, while shares remain at $25, where they’ve been for months, that could change after earnings come out on Feb. 8. Therefore, make sure to keep this tech stock on your radar as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

