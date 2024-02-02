Home » Investing » Shopify or Lightspeed Stock: Which Is the Better Pick in 2024?

Shopify or Lightspeed Stock: Which Is the Better Pick in 2024?

Here are two of the top Canadian growth stocks many investors are choosing between. Which one is the better buy in 2024?

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

As the world shifts to digital payment and cloud storage, several companies are looking to become dominant players in this field. These growth stocks are in growing demand among many investors seeing big-time returns. 

As 2024 unfolds, take a look at two such popular stocks that are a must-have in your portfolio this year. 

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a globally prominent e-commerce company offering a digital platform for merchants and customers to connect. To empower more businesses, this company offers several tools to sellers on its platform to better market themselves. 

With Shopify, buying and selling have become quicker, more efficient, and reliable. The users of this platform can customize their settings according to their preferences and enjoy a smooth shopping experience online. Shopify bridges the gap between merchants and customers actively in 175 countries. 

On December 13, 2023, Shopify introduced new features that can help developers add essential functions to customer accounts. Investors and analysts witnessed a bullish phase for the SHOP stock over the past year. The company’s growth during this period has surged, improving Shopify’s valuation and making this a top destination for many growth investors.

With a 39% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), Shopify has generated 415% returns for investors in the past five years. Shopify’s higher total merchandise volume numbers and continuous shifts into various business models are driving forces for its growth. 

With the ongoing shift among audiences to digital shopping, Shopify stands well positioned to provide big returns this year. For those seeking a way to play the long-term secular trends behind the e-commerce sector, Shopify remains a top choice.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) provides cloud software subscription and payment solutions for small and medium businesses. Lightspeed’s cloud platform is equipped with back-office operation, omni-channel experience, and payment facilities. The company offers a platform for businesses in North America, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and several North American and European countries. 

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, this company witnessed higher growth in its revenue compared to that of the previous year. According to its most recent report, Lightspeed’s year-over-year revenue growth rate came in at a healthy 25% over the previous three years. The company earned more than $230 million during this period owing to this revenue increase. 

However, Lightspeed’s share price hasn’t fully caught up to its growth rate. Despite strong top-line growth, the company’s shares have traded relatively rangebound over the past year, though approaching the upper end of the bound.

For those betting on a rebound in hyper-growth stocks, this is a company to keep an eye on. Lightspeed is still far from profitability, but it’s a name many Canadian growth investors are familiar with. That could be enough to spark yet another rally if the hype returns to this space.

Which is the better pick?

Coming to the question of which is the better option between Shopify and Lightspeed, the answer is really subjective. While Shopify is clearly the larger and likely to be more profitable option in the long term, over shorter-term time horizons, it’s certainly possible Lightspeed will outperform. After all, this is a company with a much smaller market capitalization and more upside with respect to growth catalysts.

That said, my longer-term bet would be on Shopify. This company’s size and scale are unmatched in the Canadian tech scene. For those seeking a growth stock with true staying power, this would be my preferred pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Index funds
Tech Stocks

The 1 Tech Stock I Would Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks had a hard week, but that wasn't the case for CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A), and it likely won't be…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Could Canadian Utilities Stock Help You Become a Millionaire? 

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to be a millionaire and don’t know where to invest? Let's see how to choose the right…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Lightspeed Commerce Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock continues to trade at such valuable share prices that investors are crazy not to pick them up…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in WELL Health Stock 4 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL (TSX:WELL) stock was on a tear over the last four years, before dropping back into oblivion. So, what should…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some potentially explosive moments coming in the near future as earnings come out, and these two tech stocks…

Read more »

stream movies at home
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With Over 100% Upside in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are due to bounce back by around 100% (or more!) in 2024, based on analyst share price…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for February 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my Canadian growth stock picks for February 2024.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock Down 19%: Should You Buy the Dip or Call it a Pass?

| Puja Tayal

BlackBerry stock fell 19% in five days to its 20-year low. Is this a market overreaction or the dip you…

Read more »