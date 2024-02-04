Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

These three stocks could be excellent additions to your portfolios, given their healthy growth prospects and solid underlying businesses.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Last month, the Canadian equity markets were volatile amid the fear of an escalation in the Red Sea crisis, continued Isreal-Palestine conflict, and solid fourth-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) numbers in the United States. Meanwhile, I expect the volatility to continue in the near term amid the expectation of a global economic slowdown due to the impact of monetary tightening initiatives. So, I believe it is prudent to balance your portfolio with a growth stock, a dividend stock, and a defensive stock right now.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) would be my first pick, given the growing popularity of digital transactions and the company’s growth initiatives. The growth in e-commerce has expanded the adoption of digital payments, thus creating a multi-year growth potential for the company. The company is launching innovative products, expanding its APM (alternative payment methods) portfolio, and making strategic partnerships, which could drive its customer base and financials in the coming quarters.

Amid the favourable market conditions and growth initiatives, the company’s management expects its topline to grow at an annualized rate of 15-20% over the next few years. Despite its healthy growth prospects, Nuvei trades 2.5 times its projected sales for the next four quarters and 12 times its earnings for the next four quarters. Also, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10/share. Considering all these factors, I believe Nuvei would be an excellent growth stock to have in your portfolio.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a defensive stock that offers solid waste management services, would be my second pick. The company has expanded its footprint across the United States and Canada through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, thus driving its financials. Supported by these solid numbers, the company has delivered total shareholder returns of around 560% in the last 10 years, outperforming the broader equity markets.

Meanwhile, given its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend in its financials and stock price to continue. The company is working on acquiring 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities in Western Canada, which can contribute $300 million to its total revenue. It has 12 renewable natural gas and resource recovery facilities and two recycling facilities under construction. The two recycling facilities could become operational this year. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

My final pick is monthly dividend-paying stock Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which operates Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants. It has adopted a highly franchised business model, collecting royalty from franchisees based on their sales. So, it generates stable and predictable financials, irrespective of the economic outlook. It continues to witness solid same-store sales growth this year amid new product launches and promotional activities.

Meanwhile, the company intends to pay all the available cash to its shareholders. However, its payout ratio stands at 97%, as the company hopes to smoothen its dividend payouts amid seasonal variations. Its dividend yield currently stands at a healthy 6.38%. Further, the company’s plans to expand its restaurant network and renovate its old restaurants could continue to drive its financials in the coming quarters. Besides, it trades at an attractive next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 16, making it an excellent buy at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: A Reliable (and Rising!) 4.42% Dividend Yield

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has a rising 4.42% dividend yield. Can it be sustained?

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Be an RRSP Millionaire? 3 Tips All Retirees Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Follow these tips and you're sure to put your RRSP into millionaire status before you know it!

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,729 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $10,300/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is a good way to generate passive income. All you have to do is stay informed about…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Offering Special Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

What is a special dividend? Basically, a company is doing really, really well -- so well, it's going to pay…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Investing

Where to Invest $5,000 in February 2024

| Sneha Nahata

Consider buying stocks such as WELL Health in February, which is too cheap to ignore.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

The Time Is Now: Simple Steps to Start Investing in Stocks This Year!

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are three easy, affordable ETF picks beginners can use to start investing in global stocks.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Bank Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two amazing Canadian stocks that can help you multiply your hard-earned savings at a fast pace in the…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Transform $50 Into Monthly Income: The Best Dividend Stocks Under $50

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks trading under $50 and paying juicy dividends can transform any investment amount into monthly income.

Read more »