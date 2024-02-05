Home » Investing » 2 Tech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

2 Tech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Here are two top Canadian tech stocks worth considering for parabolic growth over the long term.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

The allure around most tech stocks is the potential for such technology companies to go parabolic over time. Looking at many of the top tech players in the U.S., investors will notice quite a few charts that reflect a parabola, more or less.

In Canada, the options are significantly reduced. But there are two companies I think fit this bill, both historically and potentially on a forward-looking basis. Let’s dive into why these long-term top performers may continue their streak and why their compounded returns for investors over time may continue.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is well-known as a leading e-commerce platform provider for businesses of all sizes. The company operates via two segments, merchant solutions and subscription services, each of which have seen incredible growth rates over time.

Of course, much of Shopify’s incredible growth through to 2021 was a direct result of the pandemic. Businesses across the world were struggling to stay afloat, looking to set up online shops to remain in business.

While many of these companies may have wound down operations or at least shifted their focus to their brick-and-mortar stores, an incredible number of Shopify users retained their accounts. One could argue that many of the pandemic tailwinds still continue today, with business owners more likely to operate via a multi-channel business model than ever before.

Shopify’s recent results show that this is a tech company that’s still growing at a market-beating rate. The company’s gross profit of $901 million came in 36% higher on a year-over-year basis. On an overall revenue basis, this number topped out at more than 50%. That’s a compelling basis for a growth investor to work off of.

Shopify’s total transaction volume continues to grow, with purchases on Shopify’s platform accounting for 2% of retail sales in North America and an impressive 0.5% of global market online transactions. As long as these numbers continue in the right direction, Shopify is a tech stock worth buying for its growth potential right now.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another prominent Canadian tech giant that focuses on developing and customizing software for private and public sector makers. The company’s portfolio of businesses serves different markets but also provides investors with a differentiated software option in the tech world, which can be hard to come by.

Constellation’s long-term growth rate has been impressive and is reflected in the chart you see above. Investors can zoom out and look at nearly any time frame and see the kind of up-and-to-the-right chart that’s most sought after in this space. That’s mostly due to Constellation’s business model of acquiring smaller software companies at a reasonable price and growing its return on invested capital at an impressive success rate over time.

Constellation has recently done some notable balance sheet cleanup worth considering. The company successfully revised and reworded its current credit facility arrangement. The cap on the facility has risen from $840 million to $1.08 billion, involving a consortium of both existing and novel institutions. Notably, the contract has transitioned from a secured to an unsecured facility framework, maintaining its usability for general corporate needs, such as acquisitions and working capital.

This additional capital flexibility could conceivably lead to additional acquisitions over time. Given the fact that this is Constellation’s bread and butter, investors have to like what they see.

Bottom line

Indeed, both Constellation Software and Shopify are among the top Canadian tech stocks investors may want to consider on any dips moving forward. Shopify remains well below its peak, so this is an easy stock to consider at current levels. However, Constellation has seen fewer dips, making this a more difficult stock to get at a bargain valuation.

That said, these stocks continue to trade at a premium for a reason. Those looking for parabolic growth on the TSX ought to consider these stocks right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Constellation Software Stock in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you wondering how an early investment in Constellation Software would look today?

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Nuvei Stock?

| Andrew Button

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock is down 80%, but is it a buy?

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Shopify? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

| Puja Tayal

There is always an opportunity cost. If that cost was Shopify’s 70% Santa Clause rally, consider a tech stock with…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Earnings: What Investors Should Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock bounced back after a brief fall that could potentially bring even more growth come earnings next week.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Tesla Stock Keeps Tanking After a 2.2 Million EV Recall: Bargain … or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shares shrink lower after recalling 2.2 million cars, and there are more recalls on the way.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Forget Apple Stock: Buy This Growth Monster Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) fell after seeing Chinese sales drop 13% during the quarter, so perhaps consider this other tech stock…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

If You Own the Magnificent 7 Stocks, You Might Want to Get Out Now — I Would

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Magnificent 7 are magnificent for a reason, but the market is far too invested in this handful of stocks.…

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and excellent growth prospects, these two tech stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »