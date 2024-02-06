Home » Investing » 3 Mid-Cap Stocks With Superior Growth Potential to Buy Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Stocks With Superior Growth Potential to Buy Right Now

These three mid-cap stocks offer attractive buying opportunities, given their healthy growth prospects and solid underlying businesses.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Due to their growth potential and resilience against market volatility, mid-cap stocks suit investors with long-term investment horizons and moderate risk-tolerance abilities. With these companies having completed the uncertain initial start-up phase, they are less riskier and have the potential to expand, thus delivering superior returns. Meanwhile, here are my three top picks.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), with a market capitalization of $4.5 billion, is my first pick. The Canadian fintech company facilitates small and medium-scale businesses to transact through digital payments, including APMs (alternative payment methods). It currently operates in over 200 markets and supports 150 currencies and 680 APMs.

Amid the increasing adoption of digital payments, the company is also launching innovative products, expanding its APM portfolio, venturing into new markets, and making new partnerships, which could boost its financials. The company expects its top line to grow 15-20% annually while expanding its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margins to over 50%. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

The Montreal-based company trades at an attractive valuation, with its NTM (next 12-month) price-to-earnings multiple of 11.9, making it an excellent buy at these levels.

Lightspeed Commerce

Another mid-cap stock I am bullish on is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), which offers omnichannel solutions to small- and medium-scale businesses. With the growth in e-commerce, the demand for the company’s services is rising. Its Unified Payments initiative has led to a record addition of payment customers with lower-than-expected churn during the September-ending quarter.

The company is witnessing a substantial shift towards higher GTV (gross transaction volumes) customer locations, which could also boost its financials in the coming quarters. Further, the launch of new products and artificial intelligence-powered tools have aided in expanding its customer base and drive its ARPU (average revenue per user). Further, the company has taken several initiatives to improve its profitability, which led it to post its first positive adjusted EBITDA in the September-ending quarter. Given its improving financials, high-growth prospects, and attractive price-to-book multiple of 1.2, Lightspeed Commerce would be an excellent buy at these levels.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY), with a market capitalization of $2.6 billion, is my final pick. The Mississauga-based subprime lender has been growing its financials at a healthier rate over the last two decades, delivering superior returns. Despite the strong growth, the company has acquired a small share in the under $45,000 sub-prime credit market. So, it has a substantial scope for expansion.

Meanwhile, the company focuses on new product launches, adding new delivery channels, and strengthening its auto financing segment to boost its financials. It has undertaken several initiatives to lower its risks, such as enhanced underwriting and income verification processes, tightened credit tolerance, and adopted next-generation credit models.

Further, the company’s management expects its loan portfolio to reach $5.1 billion by the end of 2025, a 49% increase from its current levels. Besides, its top line could grow at 18.5% compound annual growth rate. Its operating margins could expand by 1% annually to reach 38% by 2025. So, its growth prospects look healthy. Further, goeasy pays a monthly dividend, with its forward yield currently at 2.48%, and trades at 9.6 times its projected earnings for the next four quarters, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Rockstars to Hold for the Next Decade

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors looking to crush the TSX Index should look at Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top dividend-growth stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors that make Royal Bank a great stock to buy now and hold for the next…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three no-brainer stocks long-term investors may want to consider, particularly those that want to diversify into Canada.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Building Enormous Returns for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are due for some strong years ahead, especially as we continue to see buildings and mining…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks Money Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks offer huge stability on the TSX today, with some offering incredible growth as well as dividends for…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

Forget Meta: This Tech Stock Is Set for a Bull Run in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Meta stock (NASDAQ:META) surged by over 20%, falling back slightly this week. And if you're expecting another surge, think again.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy After its Shaw Takeover?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Rogers Communications's market clout has increased, and its cash flow generation power is amplified after the Shaw takeover. But investors…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 3 Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and offer attractive yields.

Read more »