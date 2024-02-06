Home » Investing » Should You Buy Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund for its 7.4% Dividend Yield?

Should You Buy Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund for its 7.4% Dividend Yield?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a forward yield of 7.4%. But is this TSX dividend stock a good buy right now?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in monthly dividend stocks can help you earn a steady and recurring stream of passive income. There are a few dividend stocks trading on the TSX that pay shareholders a monthly dividend. One such company is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN), which offers you a tasty dividend yield of 7.4%.

Despite its high dividend yield, Chemtrade Logistics has trailed the broader markets by a wide margin in the past decade. Since February 2014, Chemtrade stock has returned -3.8% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends, as its stock prices have declined by 57% in this period.

We can see that just investing in a company solely based on its dividend yield is not a good strategy. It’s crucial to analyze Chemtrade’s financials to see if it can grow its earnings, cash flows, and dividends over time and outpace broader market gains in the process.

An overview of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Valued at a market cap of $1.02 billion, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services essential to companies across business segments such as gasoline, motor oil, fine paper, metals, and water treatment industries. It has two primary business segments that include the following:

SWC: Here, it manufactures and markets sulphur-based products and specialty chemicals to the North American market. Chemtrade is among the largest suppliers of industrial sulphuric acid in North America.

Electrochemicals: This business segment manufactures and markets sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali products. Chemtrade is a leading supplier of sodium chlorate in Canada and Brazil, where it is used as a bleaching agent for industries such as pulp and paper. The company’s chlor-alkali products support processes in industries such as steel, oil & gas, and water treatment.

How did Chemtrade Logistics perform in Q3 of 2023?

Chemtrade reported revenue of $483.5 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, 7% lower than the year-ago period. The company attributed its sales decline in Q3 to lower prices for sulphur and caustic soda. Despite falling top-line growth, Chemtrade’s focus on improving its cost structure allowed it to report adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $142.1 million in Q3, an increase of 3.7% year over year.

Its distributable cash after adjusting for capital expenditures stood at $86.5 million, 4.8% higher than the year-ago period. Given its monthly dividend payout of $0.05 per share in Q3, Chemtrade has a payout ratio of 22%, which is quite low.

In fact, Chemtrade recently raised its monthly distribution by 10% to $0.055 per month, indicating a payout ratio of 45% at its midpoint guidance for 2024.

What’s next for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock?

Chemtrade’s balance sheet has significantly improved in the past three years as it ended Q3 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.7 times, down from 2.2 times at the end of 2022. The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to exceed $490 million in 2023, a record for Chemtrade.

In 2024, Chemtrade plans to invest between $60 million and $90 million in growth projects, which should drive future cash flows higher. But as demand for chemical products is cyclical, Chemtrade is forecast to report adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share in 2024, compared to earnings of $1.61 per share in 2023.

Chemtrade Logistics’s volatile earnings base makes it a high-risk investment, despite its dividend yield. While the stock has reported record EBITDA in the last three quarters, its stock is still down 12% since February 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The Future of Facebook’s Dividend
Dividend Stocks

Hey, Dividend Investors. Meta Stock Has Become Something to Seriously Like.

| Nate Parmelee (TMFDoraemon)

No longer "just" a growth stock, Meta Platforms will start paying a $0.50 dividend. Income investors, take note.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Underpriced and Overlooked: 2 Canadian Stocks Ready to Rally

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors should consider buying TransAlta and Crew Energy on temporary weakness. Both companies have visible growth potential and expect the…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best stocks to buy? Here are two options that offer income and growth…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend-growth stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Is it Possible to Retire on CPP Alone in 2024?

| Puja Tayal

CPP is not meant to replace your working income, but only to substitute for your basic needs. 

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy BCE Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

While already a staple for many Canadian investors, here are a couple of reasons it’s an even more attractive investment…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Puja Tayal

While 2023 saw some dividend cuts, 2024 saw some dividend hikes. Resilient stocks proved they are your go-to stocks in…

Read more »