Home » Investing » 1 Top Stock To Buy If Rate Cuts Come in April

1 Top Stock To Buy If Rate Cuts Come in April

Interest rates continue to wage war on the market, but in Canada we could see those come down by April. Here’s a stock I’d consider buying now.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

It looks as though Bank of Canada interest rate cuts may come sooner than those of our neighbours to the south. Last week and over the weekend, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell made it quite clear that unless inflation hits 2%, there would be no cuts.

However, here in Canada the situation looks as though it might be different.

Experts agree

Canadian market experts recently participated in a survey, and agreed that rate cuts should start to lower by April. It would mark an end to the 22-year high of 5%, something investors have been praying for.

The survey by the Bank of Canada looked at economists and financial strategists, asking their opinions back in December. This came before inflation data officially came out for the month of December. Data that showed inflation actually climbed, rather than dropped.

Annual inflation rose to 3.4% in December, up from 3.1% the month before, according to Statistics Canada. Even so, experts agreed that by the end of 2024, the policy rate should be down to 4%. This was the same belief these experts forecasted back in November as well. And while it doesn’t like we’re going to see an earlier rate cut in March, it could come at a reasonable time in April.

A sector to consider

If there is one sector that analysts believe will be a huge benefactor to falling inflation, it’s going to be infrastructure. Interest rates have made it hard for these companies to deal with often times a huge backlog in projects. A backlog that’s only rising higher.

The cost of supplies, whether it’s building homes or bridges, have risen thanks to inflation. Yet taking out loans for these projects has also proven difficult, as interest rates make it quite expensive to chip away at these projects.

Yet once interest rates come down, along with inflation, it looks as though there could be a surge in these projects underway. So right now, though these companies continue to struggle, they offer strong value. And there are a few investors might want to consider right away.

Infrastructure stocks to buy now

While 2024 might continue to be a hard year, investors are urged by analysts to think through to 2025. Spending growth will likely remain slow this year, but should pick up again through 2025. The best value then lies with small and mid-cap stocks. Especially as consumer sentiment improves both in Canada as well as in the United States.

Perhaps one of the best buys right now then would be to consider Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI). In fact, BDGI stock hit 52-week highs recently, but analysts still believe there is a lot of value in the stock. Especially as earnings creep closer.

Shares of BDGI stock currently trade with a 1.48% dividend yield. It also offers strong value through its fundamentals, trading at 1.8 times sales and 4.8 times book value. It would also take just 88% of its equity to cover all its debts, making it a safe investment for growth and dividends. So when it comes to growth in the near and long-term, definitely consider infrastructure stocks like BDGI stock for when we get into interest rate cuts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock provides passive-income investors with a 7.85% yield, growing dividends, and steady reliability.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Look for businesses you can stay invested in and get paid a growing passive income for decades. Here are two…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has done well, but is it a buy today?

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Dividend Stocks

Can You Become a Millionaire by Investing $500/Month?

| Kay Ng

You can become a millionaire with a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks, but it'll take time and a habit of…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can be your passive-income portfolio’s bulletproof vest, notwithstanding factors that drive market volatility.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-return investments are usually high risk but two generous dividend payers are exceptions if you want super-safe dividend income in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-growth dividend stocks such as Nuvei should be on your shopping list in February 2024.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could Dollarama Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Dollarama stock has the potential to make you rich over the long term.

Read more »