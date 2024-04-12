Member Login
Home » Investing » Up 47%, Is it Time to Buy Payfare Stock?

Up 47%, Is it Time to Buy Payfare Stock?

Payfare (TSX:PAY) stock has been rising higher in the last six months after dropping significantly since 2021. Is it time to buy?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of payment technology company Payfare (TSX:PAY) have been doing quite well since the market bottom last year. In that time, Payfare stock has seen shares rise a whopping 47%! But has evened out recently, remaining short of its 52-week highs.

Should investors hold out for more from this stock? Or is now the time to buy Payfare stock before it climbs higher?

About Payfare stock

First off, let’s talk about Payfare stock. Payfare is a financial technology company based in Toronto that specializes in providing mobile banking and payment solutions for gig economy workers. Its primary focus is on providing financial services tailored to the needs of rideshare and delivery drivers as well as other independent contractors who rely on gig work for income.

Payfare stock offers a mobile banking app and prepaid card specifically designed to help gig workers manage their finances more effectively. This includes features such as instant access to earnings, expense tracking, and tools to help drivers maximize their income.

With the gig economy surging over the years, Payfare stock climbed to all-time highs back in 2021 at around $12.50 per share. Yet since that time, it’s come down to be just half of that share price.

The recent past

To consider whether or not to pick up Payfare stock once more, let’s consider the recent past. By that, I mean looking at the company’s earnings performance over the last few quarters. This should tell us whether it’s been seeing some momentum. And whether that’s been positive or negative.

During the second quarter, Payfare stock achieved a record $46.5 million in revenue. It also outlined the goal of achieving full-year 2023 guidance of between $185 and $195 million. By the third quarter, it climbed higher to $47.2 million and provided guidance of $50 million for the fourth quarter. This would put it well within the guidance the company hoped to achieve for the year.

Now investors are awaiting Payfare stock’s fourth-quarter and annual guidance after a delay announced earlier this month. However, it also comes after the company announced a buyback program.

All taken into consideration, it seems that Payfare stock might have some hiccoughs but has been seeing positive momentum. And that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Bottom line

Payfare stock, therefore, has seen shares come down, it’s true. But it’s also been climbing significantly in the last six months. Up 47% in that time, shares still could be a good buy on the TSX today — especially as it trades at 25.71 times earnings, marking a lower share price compared to how much the company is  earning. And it seems analysts believe that will rise in the future, with a forward ratio trading at 101 times earnings.

Meanwhile, its profit margin remains strong for a new company at 6.37%, with a market-beating return on equity of 19.58%. Therefore, Payfare stock doesn’t only look like a deal. It looks like it’s just getting started.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Payfare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Clock pointing towards a 'sell' signal
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell

| Andrew Button

Financial growth stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) are much cheaper than tech growth stocks.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

The Most Expensive Stock in Canada Is a Top Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock might be expensive, but it's proven time and again that it's worth its weight in gold. And it's…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

CSU Stock: The Best Canadian Growth Stock Pick in Tech?

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could be in for a bit of dip over the nearer term.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Falling Into a ‘Correction.’ Time to Buy the Dip?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has seen shares surge in the last year, but have entered correction territory after dropping over 10% from…

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a No-Brainer Buy?

| Adam Othman

Even the most consistent stocks are not infallible and may be vulnerable against certain conditions. So, it’s worth researching even…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software’s Heirs: Lumine Group and Topicus Stock Take Flight

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Check out Constellation Software stock's spin-outs Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stock as they enter high growth mode this…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Bounced Back This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock saw shares rebound after the company announced a new partnership with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growth investors who missed out on the king of AI chips can buy and hold a TSX chip stock to…

Read more »