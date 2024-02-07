Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Could Dollarama Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Could Dollarama Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Here’s why Dollarama stock has the potential to make you rich over the long term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has been one of the most reliable Canadian stocks in the last decade. Even as COVID-19-driven challenges and macroeconomic woes made most other TSX stocks highly volatile in recent years, DOL stock has consistently been delivering double-digit positive returns for five consecutive years.

But can Dollarama stock help you become a millionaire? Let’s take a closer look at Dollarama stock’s past performance in detail and the company’s future growth prospects to see if the stock has the potential to make you rich.

Dollarama stock

If you don’t know it already, Dollarama is a Mont Royal-headquartered company with a market cap of $27.8 billion as its stock currently trades at $99.54 per share with 4.2% year-to-date gains. It has a large network of more than 1,540 stores across Canada that offer a wide range of products at low prices, including essential household items, processed food products, healthcare products, and seasonal goods. Its affordable product range has helped Dollarama build a loyal customer base.

DOL stock started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October 2009 with its IPO (initial public offering) of over 17 million shares priced at $17.50 per share. Since then, its share prices have yielded roughly 470% positive returns for its loyal investors. Simply put, an investment of $5,000 in Dollarama stock at the time of its IPO could have turned into $28,500 today, excluding the income from its dividends. Another indicator of how secure Dollarama stock has been in the long run is the fact that it has risen in value in nine out of the past 10 years.

Dollarama’s financials have witnessed strong growth in the last few years as the demand for its affordable products remains high even in difficult economic environments.

Although the company’s financial results for its fiscal year 2024 (ending in January) have not yet been reported, its total revenue rose 55% over the five years from fiscal year 2018 to 2023. More importantly, Dollarama delivered a solid 82% increase during the same five years, reflecting its ability to maintain strong profitability despite adverse market conditions.

Could DOL stock help you become a millionaire?

Besides its strong financial growth trends, Dollarama has also increased its focus on expanding its product mix by introducing slightly higher-priced items in the last few years. Such initiatives have helped the company expand its profit margins as sales per store continue improving. It has also been investing in its e-commerce platform, which is helping Dollarama reach more customers. Moreover, Dollarama has a long track record of maintaining financial growth with strong margins and a robust financial base.

All the positive factors we have discussed above clearly suggest that DOL stock could continue delivering exceptional returns over the long term. However, the prospect of it making you a millionaire depends on various factors, including your initial investment size, risk appetite, and investment timeframe. That said, instead of investing a large sum of money in a single stock, you should focus on diversifying your portfolio by adding more fundamentally strong stocks like Dollarama to it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can be your passive-income portfolio’s bulletproof vest, notwithstanding factors that drive market volatility.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-return investments are usually high risk but two generous dividend payers are exceptions if you want super-safe dividend income in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-growth dividend stocks such as Nuvei should be on your shopping list in February 2024.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

You can supplement the CPP by investing in GICs, dividend stocks, and high-dividend ETFs. Let's see how.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is very successful but also very expensive.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: FirstService Stock or Colliers Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

FirstService and Colliers have beaten the TSX index in the past decade. But which stock is a better buy right…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

They Don’t Pay the Biggest Dividends, But These 2 Stocks Are Serious Buys Right Now Anyway

| Adam Othman

Some of the lowest-yielding Aristocrats in Canada, even though they are not attractive for their dividends, can be highly desirable…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create $256 in Passive Income in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to get short-term returns from your investments? A $500 monthly investment can give $256 in passive income…

Read more »