Home » Investing » Hey, Investors: Canada’s Tech Scene Is Ridiculously Underrated

Hey, Investors: Canada’s Tech Scene Is Ridiculously Underrated

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is just one growth darling in Canada’s underrated tech scene.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

The U.S. tech scene has been hogging most of the attention in recent quarters, thanks in the mega-cap behemoths that have really doubled down on the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Undoubtedly, many Canadians likely look south of the border when it comes to tech plays. Though I’m an advocate for checking out the U.S. markets for the best-in-breed tech plays (think the Magnificent Seven stocks), I also believe Canadian tech darlings are worth a look.

Sure, there aren’t as many Canadian tech stocks, but they are definitely worth a look if you’re looking to get just a bit more bang for your investment dollar. As generative AI continues to take off, helping firms drive profits to the next level, I believe Canadian tech plays will not be left behind.

In fact, many may be flying under the radar of Canadian and U.S. investors alike. So, without further ado, let’s check in with one of the best TSX tech stocks that would be smart to watch through 2024 as AI continues advancing.

Constellation Software

I’ve praised shares of software firm Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) for quite some time now, and not just for its respectable recent bout of outperformance. The stock has crushed the broader TSX Index in recent years, with more than 265% gains over the timespan. And though the valuation seems hefty at over 108 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), I actually believe you’re getting decent growth for the seemingly high multiple.

On a forward P/E basis, shares look far more palatable at around 35.1 times. That’s not that expensive for a company that’s found a way to create value from deals within the often overlooked small- and mid-cap software scene, one that many investors may be inclined to overlook.

As a diversified venture capital-like play in Canada’s intriguing tech scene, CSU stock stands out as a great buy as it retreats further. Shares are down nearly 5% from recent highs and could be headed much lower over the near term, opening up a great entry point for long-term growth investors.

Canada’s tech gem is still relatively under the radar

The $77 billion software firm is so exceptionally managed that I think it deserves the attention of U.S. growth investors who want to capitalize on the smaller corners of the tech universe. Whether or not the next big AI innovation comes from a relatively unknown startup remains to be seen.

Regardless, it’s comforting that Constellation has its sights set on the small players, as most other investors concentrate their attention on the massive tech titans in the United States.

There’s nothing wrong with loving the mega-cap tech plays. But ignoring the smaller-cap tech plays, I believe, could be leaving gains on the table. Either way, Constellation stock is a one-stop shop for Canadian growth investors looking to build wealth through the decades.

Shooting for the stars with CSU stock?

The firm has come such a long way, but I think there are still some incredible days ahead as it looks to target a $100 billion market cap. For now, shares look expensive at over $3,600 per share. But if you have enough for one share, perhaps on a pullback towards the $3,300 range, the name may be worth a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

OpenText: Buybacks Around the Corner for This Undervalued Tech Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock dropped on lower guidance, yet investors may want to use this as an opportunity to pick up…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you worried about expensive valuations in the tech sector? Here are two discounted tech stocks to load up on…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

CLS Is Great: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy it

| Adam Othman

While seemingly unstoppable, Celestia stock might not make the best holding to add to your self-directed portfolio right now.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Hits Record High: Time to Buy? (Or Buy This Lesser-Known Deal Instead?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit record highs for January, passing the trillion-dollar market cap mark. But now it looks way too…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Well Health Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has rallied 150% since 2019, as it continues to grow at a rapid pace and quickly approaches…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Richer

| Aditya Raghunath

Nu is a high-flying, Warren Buffett growth stock that trades at a cheap valuation in 2024. Is Nu stock a…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

Forget Meta: This Tech Stock Is Set for a Bull Run in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Meta stock (NASDAQ:META) surged by over 20%, falling back slightly this week. And if you're expecting another surge, think again.

Read more »

The Future of Facebook’s Dividend
Dividend Stocks

Hey, Dividend Investors. Meta Stock Has Become Something to Seriously Like.

| Nate Parmelee (TMFDoraemon)

No longer "just" a growth stock, Meta Platforms will start paying a $0.50 dividend. Income investors, take note.

Read more »