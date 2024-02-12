Home » Investing » Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3/5/10 Years? 

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3/5/10 Years? 

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is likely to remain a top growth option for long-term investors and the company’s outlook.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an e-commerce platform offering two segments of operations: subscription solutions and merchant solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses. In 2023, Shopify provided investors with significant capital appreciation, more than doubling over the course of the year. This performance made SHOP stock one of the three top-performing TSX Composite components and a top growth stock to consider in the coming years.

Of course, I don’t have a crystal ball, and I can’t predict exactly where Shopify will trend over the coming three, five, or 10 years. However, a scenario I think is likely to play out is some near-term volatility alongside longer-term growth.

Here’s why I think Shopify remains a stock that long-term growth investors should focus on holding for a decade rather than a three-year span, particularly given the uncertainty in the market right now.

Shopify’s current positioning

Before forecasting Shopify’s stock in the upcoming years, it is significant to understand its current position. Over the past few years, this Canadian-based company has performed extraordinarily well. Shopify has now established itself as one of the most trusted e-commerce platforms, providing services to businesses globally and enhancing their online presence. 

Even facing competition from industry giants like Amazon and other new players, Shopify holds a special place in the market. The company’s business model, focused on democratizing the world of e-commerce, is one that many investors can get behind. Indeed, those who believe in the long-term secular trends supporting e-commerce may view Shopify stock as a top way to play this space.

Short- and medium-term growth potential remains intact

There are certainly no guarantees when it comes to any high-growth stock in this market. Shopify is no exception, with a medium-term growth outlook that should remain robust.

However, economic headwinds could pick up, and there’s always the possibility that growth will continue to slow as the company matures. In fact, over the very long term, investors can expect this to be the cast.

That said, I think Shopify’s near- and medium-term growth outlooks may be more insulated than many of its peers. Much of this thesis has to do with the company’s moat around its core business and its leading position in a high-growth sector driven by secular tailwinds.

So long as e-commerce adoption continues to pick up, I think Shopify remains a top option in this space. The company forecasts its revenue will grow at an average annual compounded rate of around 10% through 2028. Finding that kind of growth in a company that’s proven to be as profitable, as Shopify isn’t that easy in this environment.

Long-term growth drivers remain intact

All the aforementioned bullish catalysts that should drive Shopify over the near and medium term hold true for the longer-term picture. In fact, I’m most bullish about Shopify stock over a 10-year period rather than a three or five-year window. Anything can happen over the course of just a few years, but the longer large-cap tech stocks like Shopify have to continue to dominate their respective sectors, the greater the probability of success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify Stock Be Worth More Than Tesla by Year 2030?

| Adam Othman

The market is evolving rapidly, with variables like artificial intelligence and hydrogen demand overshadowing certain growth predictions.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Forget Celestica: These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys

| Sneha Nahata

Stocks like Shopify and goeasy appear to be more promising bets near the current levels.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Andrew Button

Canadian technology stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) are profiting off the generative AI craze.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Tech Stocks

CRA: This Tax Break Can Help You Save Serious Money in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Non-refundable tax credits such as the Basic Personal Amount can help Canadians lower their tax bill significantly in 2024.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors that are willing to be patient should have these two stocks high up on their watch lists right…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? That’s All the Start-Up Funds You Need to Get Money for Doing Nothing 

| Puja Tayal

Have you been delaying long-term investments for later? Investing money while you are working can help money work for you.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February

| Adam Othman

Gaming stocks range from physical gaming locations to companies making computer gaming hardware. Each has its strengths and weaknesses.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Drops 24% After Earnings, and I Think it’s a Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock fell by 24% after earnings disappointed, but CEO JP Chauvet says the company is right on track.

Read more »