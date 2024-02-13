Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Are you looking for supercharged tech stocks to buy? Here are three to jump on today!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re hoping to make it big in the stock market, it’s essential that you focus on quality growth stocks. My personal favourite place to shop for great companies to hold in my portfolio is in the tech sector. This is because tech stocks tend to operate in cutting-edge areas, giving them a much greater potential growth profile than companies that operate elsewhere. In this article, I’ll discuss three supercharged tech stocks to buy without any hesitation.

One of the most important companies today

When I think about Canadian tech stocks, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one that comes to mind right away. This is a company that needs very little introduction. Shopify is one of the world’s leaders within the e-commerce industry. It provides merchants of all sizes with a platform and many of the tools to operate online stores.

Over the past year, Shopify stock has been on fire. It has gained nearly 70% over that period. It should be noted that at the time of this writing, Shopify’s most recent earnings presentation has caused the stock to drop around 10%. While that may cause some investors to become hesitant about the stock, I would urge you to rethink those worries. Shopify reported strong results and the drop seems to be due to weak forecasts. This is still a solid stock, in my opinion.

My favourite growth stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another outstanding tech stock that Canadians should consider buying today. Since its initial public offering, Constellation Software has been one of the best-performing stocks in the country. For those who aren’t aware, since May 2006, Constellation Software stock has gained more than 19,600%! A $10,000 investment in Constellation Software stock in 2006 would be worth more than $1 million today.

Although this stock has already grown so much over the past decade and a half, I believe it still has a lot more room to run. The company continues to be led by its founder, Mark Leonard, and it remains dedicated to finding new ways to grow. The latter is illustrated by Constellation Software’s relatively recent decision to begin targeting large vertical market software businesses for acquisition. This stock has already gained 11% in 2024, and I think that’s just the start of another solid year for it.

If you’re interested in a smaller Constellation Software-type company

Considering how much Constellation Software has grown in recent years, it’s fair that some investors would prefer to look elsewhere for gains. If you’re interested in that sort of business, however, you wouldn’t have to look very far to find another great option. Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is a company that operates a very similar business to Constellation Software. It differentiates itself by focusing on the highly fragmented European tech market.

For those who haven’t heard of this company before, you should know that it once was a subsidiary of Constellation Software. Today, it operates as its own entity, but it still follows the proven Constellation Software playbook. That’s what should intrigue investors about Topicus. It’s much smaller than Constellation Software, so in theory, its growth runway should be longer. However, by having access to Constellation Software’s winning strategy, it could avoid major pitfalls that competitors may have to deal with.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software, Shopify, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks with long growth runways could soar higher in 2024, with or without interest rate cuts.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Small Tech Stocks Providing Big Returns for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks have been beating the market in the last year, and are small-cap stocks every investor will…

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

Where Should You Invest $1,000 in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing $1,000 each month in quality growth stocks can help you deliver outsized gains over the long term.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian AI stocks that could see solid gains in the long run.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: CGI Stock or OpenText?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as CGI and OpenText have delivered stellar gains to investors in the last decade.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three value stocks with enormous growth potential are ideal options for long-term investors today.

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3/5/10 Years? 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is likely to remain a top growth option for long-term investors and the company's outlook.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify Stock Be Worth More Than Tesla by Year 2030?

| Adam Othman

The market is evolving rapidly, with variables like artificial intelligence and hydrogen demand overshadowing certain growth predictions.

Read more »