Home » Investing » 2 Revolutionary Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

2 Revolutionary Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and another tech titan that’s worth watching going into March.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)

Image source: Getty Images

As generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) continues to draw the attention of more than just investors, you may be wondering if it’s worthwhile to pick up one of the AI innovators south of the border. Though there are plenty of tech stocks in Canada that are worth attention, I do think that it doesn’t hurt to broaden your exposure, especially if it’s generative AI that you seek to expose your portfolio to.

Now, the price of admission is not cheap, with such revolutionary AI products drawing in quite a bit of heat from investors willing to pay a premium price tag to punch their ticket. With interest rates likely heading lower from here, the AI tech boom may still be in its early innings.

Though the AI rally could end in a bubble of sorts, I think we’re nowhere close to entering such territory.

Not when shares of enterprise king Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade at a rather modest multiple of 36.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) after slipping slightly from its high to around $404 and change per share.

Microsoft stock: The AI knight in shining armour

Microsoft is trading on the expensive side of its historical range. But it has every right to be at these levels, given its knack for innovating on the front of AI. Whether we’re talking about Copilot, Bing (with a bit of AI sprinkled on), or the firm’s investment in Sam Altman’s legendary OpenAI, I believe Microsoft is one of the companies that ought to be a mainstay in the portfolios of many.

It’s not just an AI play but a company that’s basically immune to the growth-eroding effects of the corporate aging process. How many companies were in the top 10 firms by market cap for this long? In that regard, Microsoft is a standout, with very smart people, like its CEO Satya Nadella, running the show. And generational geniuses (Sam Altman) are never too far away from the firm.

As ChatGPT, Copilot, and other AI large language models (or chatbots) keep on advancing, I think it’s tough to make a case for trimming profits on shares of MSFT. If anything, it’s a buy, even near its recent high. AI will create haves and have-nots. At this juncture, it looks like Microsoft is in shape to be one of the biggest haves, perhaps in a world comprised of many have-nots.

Shopify stock: Canada’s technological innovator

As Canadians, I’m sure we’ll all root for e-commerce firm Shopify (TSX:SHOP) as it looks to take on rivals in the generative AI age. With its “Magic” AI tools and openness to trying new technologies (think AR, VR, and all the sort), I find Shopify has what it takes to continue gaining ground on peers, as it looks to sweeten its ecosystem and bring new time-saving products to its merchants.

With a solid enterprise offering and one of the smartest CEOs (Tobias Lutke) at the helm, Shopify stands out as a founder-led firm that has every right to be included in an exclusive tech cohort such as the Magnificent Seven. Is SHOP stock a tad pricey here? At nearly $110 per share, perhaps it’s a bit pricey if you seek deep value. However, the next correction may not be far away as the rally looks to enter the latter innings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

| Puja Tayal

Tech stocks are known for making millionaires. While it is difficult to identify them, these two tech stocks, each under…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The recent volatility in the stock market has created all kinds of opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these tech stocks.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Wanna Beat the Market? Try These 2 Tech Stocks That Look Undervalued Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX stocks such as Vitalhub can help you generate outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Tech Stocks

These 3 Magnificent Stocks Keep Driving Higher

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Constellation Software, Dollarama and another TSX stock have consistently generated positive investment returns. Here’s why they belong in your retirement…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Fintech Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth fintech stocks such as Nu and Propel are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Down by 31.43%: Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Adam Othman

While its decline in share price might suggest the company isn’t doing well, the earnings report makes Lightspeed stock seem…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) ought to remain among the top growth stocks long-term investors want to own in this current…

Read more »