Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on

3 Growth Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on

Growth stocks could make you lots of money, especially if you are able to buy them on sale and hold for years.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks can help you build lasting wealth. Here are some great growth stocks to keep your eyes on to target to buy on dips or at good valuations.

CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) transports energy, chemicals, plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, vehicles, and forest products between Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Over the past decade, it compounded its adjusted earnings per share by 11.6%, helping drive total returns of about 13.9% in the period. To put it in perspective, an initial investment of $1,000 would have turned into about $3,665.

The recent merger with Kansas City Southern could help drive double-digit earnings growth over the next few years, which is why the industrial stock trades at approximately $115 per share — a high price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of about 29.5. The stock appears to be fully valued. And it would be safer if interested investors could grab shares at closer to $100.

Since rail companies are the backbone of the economy when the economies of the markets CP serves turn south as they always will at some point in the economic cycle, the business could take a hit. At such a time, the stock will likely be trading at a discount for long-term investment.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

It’s hard to ignore Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) when the business has executed so well over the decades, creating quality earnings throughout. In the last decade, the business increased its adjusted earnings per share by approximately 22% per year, which drove annual returns of roughly 19.7%. An initial investment of $1,000 would have turned into about $6,048.

Management has been prudent when making acquisitions. Other than seeking fitting acquisitions to expand its convenience store network, it has also kept its leverage in check by paying down its debt levels after large acquisitions. As a result, Couche-Tard also generates durably strong cash flows.

ATD Chart

ATD data by YCharts

In the last 12 months alone, the stock is up 25%. At $82 per share, the growth stock also appears to be fully priced. Whenever the stock price dips or even simply stays stagnant for some time, it may be smart for investors to take a bite. Although small, its dividend is growing at a high rate — it has grown its dividend 10-fold over the last decade.

goeasy stock

Non-prime Canadian consumer lender, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has also done exceptionally well, growing its shareholder’s money by 40% over the last 12 months and 1,300% over the last decade! Over 10 years’ time, an initial investment of $1,000 would have turned into about $14,030 (i.e., 30% per year)!

It makes hefty interest income by accepting loans from people who are turned away by traditional financial institutions. For example, last quarter, its easyfinancial business segment earned a weighted average interest rate of 30.3% on its consumer loans. However, it is helping its customers, like new immigrants, to build a credit history or improve their credit scores so as to return them to traditional financial institutions in the future.

Over the last decade, the stock has been shareholder friendly, increasing its dividend by about 30% per year, including the recent dividend increase of almost 22%.

goeasy has its risks, too. The Liberal government is cracking down on the industry by capping the maximum allowable interest rate at 35% with the intention of weighing it down some more. During recessions, the stock can be hit hard, as well. Brave souls would jump in at such opportunities to potentially make big money in the long run, though. The stock is considered to be fairly valued at about $177 per share at writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and Goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

After their recent declines, these two Canadian dividend stocks look even more attractive to buy for the long term.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing

Should You Buy Savaria at These Levels?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given Savaria's solid financials, healthy growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on the company.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing

These 3 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market’s Next Record Run

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in high-growth stocks? These companies could power the bull market’s next record run!

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Common Investing Mistakes Almost Every Investor Makes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors, don't fall into these lesser-known mistakes many make over and over again! Instead, choose this investment for growth.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

| Puja Tayal

Tech stocks are known for making millionaires. While it is difficult to identify them, these two tech stocks, each under…

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Makers: 2 Stocks That Could Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with durable dividends can help turn $100,000 into $1 million over an extended period of time.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

2 Soaring Stocks I Would Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top soaring stocks long-term investors will want to consider at current levels, given their growth prospects.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can NexGen Energy Stock Continue to Surge Higher?

| Aditya Raghunath

NexGen Energy is a pre-revenue uranium stock that has returned over 2,000% to shareholders in the past decade.

Read more »