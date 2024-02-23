Home » Investing » The Best Cannabis Stock to Buy Right Now

The Best Cannabis Stock to Buy Right Now

This cannabis stock has jumped 30% in the last few months, with even more growth on the way – all from taking the slow and steady approach.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors, we’ve been burned before. I get it. Cannabis stocks remain in a very tricky situation right now. After all, black market sales are still high. There are still a lot of hurdles, and the international market, while growing, isn’t there yet.

But it will be eventually. Even so, I wouldn’t say we’re going to return to those insane prices we’ve seen in the past. Which is why now is such a great time to buy. Cannabis stocks are low, but very few are cheap. Yet they do exist, and the best cannabis stock right now I would recommend in this case would be Organigram Holdings (TSX:OGI).

A great year so far

This cannabis stock has already seen a great year so far. The company started out with an approval of its $124 million investment from British American Tobacco back in January. This helped the cannabis producer reduce some significant risks for the stock in the near future.

It also will help Organigram fund a strategic investment pool, called Jupiter. This will target investments in emerging cannabis markets. So you’re not just getting a cannabis producer, but a cannabis investor as well.

What’s more, it gives BAT, a proven producer, an overall equity interest of 45%. The pair have worked well in the past, and the increase in stake will only deepen an already strong relationship. One that has proven profitable, whereas other cannabis stocks cannot claim the same.

More growth to come

The investment will come in three tranches, according to Organigram. They will be used to identify geographic expansion, as well as increase technological advancements for the company. Then, of course, there is the opportunity to grow in the United States.

While focusing on emerging markets for a diverse set of growth opportunities, Organigram realizes that the U.S. will be its biggest market. The benefit it has over others already there? It can look at the mistakes made by rivals, and not repeat them.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, and we’re excited about these opportunities going forward,” said Organigram CEO Beena Goldenberg. What’s more, the company notes “THC inflation,” from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) still being illegal federally. While this won’t be the case forever, when it becomes legal it will only expand their growth.

Focus on higher margins

Organigram has remained focused on higher-margin areas of the cannabis market, creating profit while others struggle to stay afloat. Analysts have remained positive about the stock, even after the earnings report of a first quarter loss recently.

The cannabis stock reported net revenue of $36.5 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $100,000. It now expects revenue growth of 16% for fiscal 2025, with more improvements in profit as well.

Shares are still down 33% in the last year, but the company holds a price target of $3.52 as of writing. This would provide a potential upside of 27% as of writing! And we’ve already seen that growth after the company announced the BAT investment. So if you’re looking for a cheap cannabis stock set up for growth, Organigram stock could certainly be worth your consideration.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Organigram. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Down 99% From All-Time Highs, Is Canopy Growth Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth stock is a high-risk investment due to its negative profit margins and challenging liquidity position.

Read more »

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Stocks for Beginners

Aurora Cannabis’ Reverse Stock Split: Is the Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stock Aurora (TSX:ACB) is consolidating shares once again, but what does this mean for investors?

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

Where Will Cannabis Stocks Be in 10 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks could see a huge shift upwards should marijuana be rescheduled in the U.S., but you can still buy…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Forget Canopy Growth: 1 Cannabis Stock With Far Less Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) haven't done well for quite some time, yet this one deserves a major boost!

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Canopy Growth Stock Worth Buying?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) made a big move to consolidate its shares, but will this help the company move forward?

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Corp: Will it Ever Be a Buy?

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) keeps going lower. Will it ever find a bottom?

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in November 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks have slumped a long way down in the last few years, so is November the time to get…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cannabis stocks are the top picks as the market moves toward consolidation and stability.

Read more »