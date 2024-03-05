Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Now: Is CIBC Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is CIBC Stock a Buy After Earnings?

CIBC is a TSX bank stock trading at a reasonable valuation in 2024. Is the dividend stock a good buy right now?

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks continue to trail the broader market as investors remain cautious about rising interest rates, a sluggish global economy, and lower consumer spending. While elevated interest rates may help banks boost profit margins, the tailwind would be offset by tepid demand for loans across sectors.

One TSX bank stock that has underperformed the index since 2022 is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Valued at a market cap of $61.3 billion, CIBC stock currently trades 21% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from a tasty dividend yield of almost 5.5%.

Let’s see if CIBC stock is a good buy right now.

How did CIBC perform in fiscal Q1 of 2024?

In the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2024 (ended in January), CIBC reported net earnings of $1.8 billion, or $1.81 per share. Comparatively, analysts forecast CIBC’s adjusted earnings at $1.66 per share. CIBC emphasized it continues to execute on its client-centric strategy allowing it to add 700,000 net new clients in the last 12 months, despite an uncertain economic backdrop.

Its revenue grew by 5% year over year to $6.2 billion, reflecting the resiliency of CIBC’s diversified business model. CIBC attributed its strong Q1 performance to prudent expense management, which resulted in a pre-tax earnings growth of 8%, indicating a positive operating leverage of 2%.

It ended Q1 with a CET1 (common equity tier-one) ratio of 13%, above regulatory requirements and internal targets. The CET1 ratio measures a bank’s ability to withstand economic downturns, and a higher ratio is favourable.

CIBC is focused on expanding its digital capabilities to attract new-age customers. These improvements across digital channels should help the banking giant to cater to the evolving needs of customers. In Q1, it was among the first banks to leverage artificial intelligence and streamline the application process into a single digital application for newcomers to Canada.

CIBC’s personal banking platform enjoys a digital adoption rate of 86% while improvements in its retail offering has resulted in 38% of product sales originated digitally. Its digital bank, Simplii Financial continues to experience strong momentum, attracting 180,000 net new clients in the last 12 months.

Its focus on digitization allows CIBC to cross-sell products to the existing customer base. For example, 31% of CIBC’s commercial clients in Canada have a private wealth relationship, much higher than the 17% figure south of the border.

Going forward, CIBC expects its differentiated capital markets business to be a key driver of the top line. This segment delivered record revenue in Q1, and with mergers and acquisitions activity to normalize, the high-margin business should improve profitability numbers as well.

Is CIBC stock undervalued?

During its earnings call, CIBC chief financial officer Hratch Panossian stated, “We also continue to successfully balance ongoing investments in our business with efficiency gains to contain expense growth and generate positive operating leverage of over 2% resulting record pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $2.9 billion increased 8% year over year aligned with our medium-term earnings growth target.”

Priced at 9.9 times forward earnings, CIBC stock is very cheap. It also offers shareholders an annual dividend of $3.60 per share, and these payouts have doubled in the last 12 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Why Claiming CPP at 60 Could Be a Game-Changer!

| Aditya Raghunath

The best way to supplement the CPP is by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help Stabilize Your Savings

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their track record of dividend growth and high yields, these three stocks offer excellent buying opportunities in this uncertain…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding the best stocks to invest in is a goal of every investor. Here are two of those great stocks…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is CPP Enough to Live on?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in blue-chip, high-yield TSX dividend stocks can help you supplement the CPP in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

Hold these dividend stocks for decades to earn worry-free passive income.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Stock Fell on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has long been known as a top dividend provider. However, could this change with all that's going…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: Canada’s Top Stocks for Reliable Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for reliable dividend income that can last a lifetime? Check out these five stocks that are Canadian…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for Its 7.9% Yield?

| Sneha Nahata

Purchasing 1,000 shares of this Canadian company could help you make $154/month.

Read more »