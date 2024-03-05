Home » Investing » Down 33% From its 52-Week High, Can Lightspeed Stock Turn Things Around?

Down 33% From its 52-Week High, Can Lightspeed Stock Turn Things Around?

Lightspeed stock has lost substantial value. However, its fundamentals remain strong, positioning it well recover swiftly.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit U-turn

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) have declined approximately 33% from its 52-week high of $28.73. Moreover, Lightspeed stock has seen a drop of nearly 31% year to date. The downturn in the shares of this commerce-enabling company was spurred by management’s cautious near-term outlook.

During the third-quarter (Q3) conference call, Lightspeed’s leadership expressed a conservative stance regarding gross transaction volume (GTV) growth, citing macroeconomic challenges and the pace of adoption of its Unified Payments in international markets. Additionally, they noted that the first month of the current year did not show any improvement. These remarks unsettled market participants, triggering a selloff in Lightspeed stock.

While management’s cautious stance may indicate concern in the short term, Lightspeed’s fundamentals remain strong. This technology company continues to deliver durable revenue growth, buoyed by increased customer locations with higher gross transaction volume (GTV). Furthermore, its average revenue per user (ARPU) is improving, which is positive and would enable the company to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term. Additionally, its ability to acquire and integrate companies expands its customer base and accelerates its growth. 

Consequently, this significant decline in Lightspeed stock presents an outstanding opportunity to acquire shares at a discounted price and capitalize on its recovery. In light of this, let’s explore why Lightspeed can turn things around.

Lightspeed’s growth to accelerate 

Lightspeed’s top-line growth rate accelerated in the past two consecutive quarters, led by its unified payments and point-of-sale (POS) platform initiatives. While near-term macro headwinds could pose challenges, the increase in customers switching to its unified suite of tools will likely accelerate its long-term revenue growth rate and support its financials. 

Lightspeed’s gross payment solutions increased 69% year over year in the third quarter. Further, gross payment volumes (GPV) were about 29% of its GTV. This implies the company has a significant runway for growth in the coming years.  

Adding to the positives, Lightspeed continues to shift towards high GTV customers, which substantially lowers the risk of churn. Further, these customers have a higher lifetime value for the company than the lower GTV/year customers, as they can adopt its multiple modules. These customers support Lightspeed’s ARPU and position it well to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term.  

Notably, there was a 7% year-over-year increase in Lightspeed’s customer locations, generating over $500,000 annually in GTV. Further customer locations surpassing $1 million in annual GTV also marked a 7% growth. 

It’s worth highlighting that Lightspeed achieved positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second consecutive quarter in the third quarter (Q3). Moreover, its overall cash burn is on a downward trend. 

Besides growing organically, Lightspeed will benefit from its accretive acquisitions. Its acquisitions drive customer locations, accelerate product development, and strengthen its competitive positioning. 

Bottom line

Overall, Lightspeed’s solid revenue growth led by unified payments and POS platform initiatives, growing GTV and GPVs, focus on expanding its product offerings, and strategic acquisitions position it well to capitalize on the digital shift. The company is lowering its cash burn and emphasizing driving profitable growth, which is positive.

Lightspeed’s fundamentals remain strong. Meanwhile, its stock is too cheap to ignore near the current price levels. It is trading at a forward enterprise value/sales multiple of 1.4, which is near the all-time low and significantly below its historical average. This makes LSPD stock attractive on the valuation front and supports my bull case. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy Nvidia Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has surged in share price. But even so, there is a reason I'd get back in.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Stock Fell on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has long been known as a top dividend provider. However, could this change with all that's going…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Why Is Lightspeed Stock Down 27% After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has seen its share price drop by 27% since earnings came out. But here's what it can…

Read more »

Photo of a floating bubble
Tech Stocks

Is NVIDIA Stock Too Expensive? What Investors Need to Know

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (TSX:NVDA) has been riding high, but could it come crashing down like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) did in 2022?

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia stock has thumped the broader markets by a wide margin. Here's one AI tech stock that can beat Nvidia…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are the best tech stocks to buy, with one offering long-term growth and the other offering strong business as…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Making History: Will It Make New Investors Any Money?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to surge past all-time highs, with shares up 265% in the last year alone! But can…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Could Be a Major Generative AI Winner

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be a great gen AI stock pick for growth investors looking for a TFSA titan.

Read more »