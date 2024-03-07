Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell 

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell 

For investors looking for Canadian growth stocks, there’s a bifurcation building in the market. Here are two top buys and one sell to consider.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors, there has been no shortage of volatility in stock prices as of late. Many growth stocks have seen this volatility manifest itself as impressive gains in recent months, much to the cheer of many in the markets. However, other top growth-oriented companies haven’t been so lucky. In many respects, there’s somewhat of a bifurcation brewing in the market right now.

Accordingly, let’s dive into two TSX stocks I think are worth buying and one that’s a sell. The first two are among the growth stocks I’m most bullish on, and I’ll finish with my sell pick.

Let’s dive in!

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an e-commerce giant situated in Canada, providing services to mid and small-size businesses. The company has two segments: merchant solutions and subscription solutions. Shopify’s cutting-edge technology enables merchants to design, manage, market and sell their products and services effectively and efficiently. 

The company’s recent results point to a strong growth picture, with sales rising 24% year over year and the company posting a rather healthy 13% operating margin. In short, Shopify is producing profitable growth, and though its multiple remains high, investors buy this stock for its growth potential rather than its valuation at present.

I think there’s room for Shopify’s stock price to continue growing so long as the company’s fundamentals continue to improve. Much of this view has to do with the fact that Shopify has an incredible long-term runway due to its untapped global total addressable market. As Shopify enters new markets and continues to see the sort of growth it’s realized in North America, all bets are off with respect to how large this company could get.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for private and public-sector markets. The company specializes in acquiring, managing and building vertical-specific businesses. In addition, the company has two segments: the private sector and the public sector. 

Constellation has grown at the impressive rate it has over the long term due to its acquisition model. Essentially, Constellation finds undervalued software stocks, and brings them under its portfolio. Over time, these businesses see their core metrics improve, and Constellation reaps the benefits.

Looking at the company’s long-term growth chart above, it’s clear there are few other Canadian tech stocks with this kind of long-term trajectory. Like Shopify, Constellation’s valuation is high. But investors buy this stock for its quality. Accordingly, I think more investors looking for “sure bets” in the growth arena will continue to focus on Constellation Software moving forward.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a company I’ve been on the fence with in the past. Yes, this stock saw similar e-commerce tailwinds to Shopify during the previous 2021 hype-driven rally. However, unlike Shopify, this stock’s longer-term chart has remained bearish, as profitability has remained elusive for this hardware and software point-of-sales provider.

Lightspeed’s business model has shifted somewhat from being primarily a provider of point-of-sales systems for retailers. But that’s also the majority of its business, with other acquisitions not paying off the way investors initially hoped.

With significant dilution in recent years and unfavourable fundamentals, I think there are simply much better options out there for investors to consider. Thus, this stock remains a sell in my books for the time being, though I can also see this stock come into play as a potential momentum trade, if a turnaround picture emerges. In any case, it’s a stock to keep on the watch list for now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TELUS vs BCE Stock

| Robin Brown

TELUS and BCE are trading with massive dividend yields right now? But does that make them a good buy? Here's…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

5 TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These five fundamentally strong stocks have the potential to generate above-average returns over the next five years.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Hacks to Make $2,500 Per Month in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees should look to create a diversified portfolio of income sources by investing in dividend stocks and ETFs.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Unlock the Wealth: 3 RRSP Strategies of Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three RRSP strategies can help unlock wealth and make account users millionaires.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Quietly Crushing the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BBU (TSX:BBU.UN) stock has seen shares climb a whopping 71% since October, but there's more room to run according to…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Nuvei Are Falling This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite falling more than 10% this week so far, Nuvei’s strong long-term outlook makes it worth buying on the dip.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Fortis Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been known for a reliable business and stable dividend. But with shares near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield dividend stocks such as Emera and Capital Power also trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »