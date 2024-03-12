Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

These two rallying Canadian energy stocks can continue their bullish runs in 2024 and beyond.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

Most Canadian energy stocks have started the year 2024 on a strong note, as the recent recovery in crude oil prices has boosted investors’ confidence. After sliding to their lowest levels in six months, the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices have recovered by more than 15% amid expectations of improving demand, which is likely to boost the profitability of oil and gas companies.

Given the optimistic demand outlook for energy products, it could be the right time to invest in some high-quality energy stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from the positive industry trends. In this article, I’ll highlight two such energy stocks that I think are worth buying hand over fist in March.

Suncor Energy stock

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is the first energy stock you can consider adding to your portfolio in March 2024. Suncor is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil and gas companies. It currently has a market cap of $60.4 billion as SU stock trades at $46.86 per share after advancing by 10.4% year to date. The stock also offers a decent 4.7% annualized dividend yield at this market price and distributes its dividend payouts every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, Suncor returned about $1.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

While the company’s financial growth trends were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices in 2020, it took several strategic measures to position itself for a strong recovery. Its outstanding financial performance for 2022 and 2023 clearly reflected the outcome of these measures. Notably, despite facing the global pandemic-driven challenges in between, Suncor’s total revenue grew positively by 30% in the five years between 2018 and 2023. More importantly, its adjusted annual earnings jumped 92% during these five years.

As Suncor remains focused on improving operational efficiency and increasing its production levels further, its share prices could continue to soar.

Imperial Oil stock

Another top Canadian energy stock you can add to your portfolio right now is Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO). After rallying by 212% in the previous three years, IMO stock has climbed by more than 17% in 2024 so far to currently trade at $88.35 per share with a market cap of $47.4 billion. At this market price, IMO stock offers a 2.8% annualized dividend yield. Interestingly, the American energy giant ExxonMobil currently holds slightly less than 70% stakes in Imperial Oil.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Imperial saw the highest adjusted upstream production in over 30 years at 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, with Kearl production reaching a record high. Despite lower commodity prices, its adjusted net income for the quarter stood at $1.37 billion, exceeding Street analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Imperial’s financial growth trends should improve further as the economy recovers and the demand for energy products strengthens in the coming years. Moreover, the company’s strong financial position, robust cash flows, and increased focus on renewable energy make its stock worth buying now to hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March 2024

| Sneha Nahata

Investors could consider top energy stocks like Enbridge for reliable dividend income.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Energy Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how holding blue-chip dividend stocks can help supplement the CPP payout in 2024.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $2,445 in Annual Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing and reinvesting go hand in hand and can create $2445 in annual dividend income on monthly savings of…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s still plenty of value to be found on the TSX. Here are three discounted stocks to add to your…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

| Adam Othman

Capture higher-yielding dividends and capital gains for long-term wealth growth by adding these three energy stocks to your holdings.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Brookfield Renewable Partners Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP (TSX:BEP.UN) stock looks like a strong option when it comes to future growth, but right now there are still…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a dividend play not to sleep on going into the forefront of the new bull market.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock Finally a Buy in 2024?

| Jitendra Parashar

TC Energy’s consistent focus on expansion and maximizing asset value makes it a really attractive stock to buy in 2024.

Read more »