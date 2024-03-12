Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the S&P 500 at an All-Time High

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the S&P 500 at an All-Time High

Are you looking for stocks to add to your RRSP? Here are two that I’ll continue to buy even with the markets at an all-time high!

Jed Lloren
Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P 500 is up nearly 9% this year already. By all measures, if the market were to trade flat here for the rest of the year, it’d have been a good year for the market. These recent highs also represent the highest that the S&P 500 has ever traded.

Currently, just a handful of points off its all-time high, many investors are becoming weary of an upcoming market correction. However, despite these elevated prices, I’m still thinking of adding more money to the market. That’s because I believe time in the market beats timing the market. Instead of waiting for an opportune moment, it’s been shown that it’s better to just get that money into the market and let it work for you.

In this article, I’ll discuss two stocks that I’ll continue to add to my Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

This is my top stock

If I could only add to one stock to my RRSP today, it would be Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). For new investors, this is the best company you’ve never heard of. Constellation Software isn’t as well known as it should be because it doesn’t operate a consumer-facing business like many of the popular tech stocks. However, it’s just as impressive as any.

Constellation Software focuses on acquiring vertical market software (VMS) businesses. It also provides the resources necessary to turn those acquisitions into exceptional business units. Since its founding in the 1990s, Constellation Software has managed to perfect its acquisition strategy. The company has acquired hundreds of businesses, allowing it to grow steadily year after year.

This success can be seen in Constellation Software’s stock price. Since listing on the stock market in 2006, the stock has gained nearly 20,600! If you had invested $10,000 in this stock any time before 2008, you’d be a millionaire today. This year, alone, Constellation Software stock has gained 16.4%. While that may seem like a tremendous result, historically, Constellation Software is capable of more. That’s why I’ll continue to buy shares in this company even with the market trading so high.

Another great tech stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is another stock that I’ll continue to purchase shares of despite how high the S&P 500 continues to trade. During times like this, when you fear an upcoming correction, it’s important to put your money towards companies that you think will be able to weather the storm.

Shopify is a leader in the global e-commerce space. The company provides merchants of all sizes with a platform and many of the tools needed to operate online stores.

This stock has been very polarizing over the past couple of years. There are many investors who believe that Shopify’s best days are behind it. However, I strongly oppose those views. In 2023, the company posted US$7.1 billion in revenue. That represents an increase of 26% year over year. In addition, Shopify’s share of the massive U.S. e-commerce market now exceeds 10%. If that trend continues, then we could really still be near the start of Shopify’s tremendous growth story.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

The solid growth prospects of these two top TSX tech stocks make them look attractive to buy in March 2024.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Chris MacDonald

There's increased interest brewing around dividend-paying tech stocks, but OpenText (TSX:OTEX) doesn't get enough love.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in March: WELL Health Stock vs. TC Energy Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) has been falling lower as TRP stock (TSX:TRP) has been climbing higher. So consider this before buying.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Tech Stocks

Payfare Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Payfare is a fintech growth stock trading at a massive discount to consensus price target…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock is growing quickly. Could it get all the way to a $1 trillion market cap?

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 Best “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy in March

| Adam Othman

AI can be as transformative for the world as the internet was, which gave birth to or facilitated the growth…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three AI stocks are ones to watch this March, with the market seeing more potential for companies directly and…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold 

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia stock surged 500% in 14 months on the generative AI boom. If you missed the rally, you could consider…

Read more »