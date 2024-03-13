Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy for 2024

3 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy for 2024

Canada has plenty of stocks to buy at a bargain price. Here are three that could be incredible bargains for long-term investors.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

If you are looking for cheap stocks, Canada isn’t such a bad place to look. High quality businesses in Canada can often trade at discounts compared to similar U.S. peers. As a result, Canadians can buy into them before they become internationally recognized.

You might need to be patient and think long term, but you can do well looking for cheap stocks that could re-rate to the upside. Here are three Canadian stocks that could do that in 2024.

A beaten down (but not broken down) tech stock

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) used to be a top growth stock in Canada. As of late, returns have been a tad more mediocre. The company saw massive success during COVID-19 as customers flocked to use its array of communications software. Those sales have since pulled back as has the stock.

Yet, that is where the opportunity is. Enghouse has been generating a serious amount of cash over the past few years. It has over $240 million of net cash on its balance sheet. The market is waiting for it to put that cash to work in acquisitions.  

Until it does, this stock is only trading for 13 times free cash flow. That is low for a tech stock (even in Canada). With a yield of 2.5%, investors get a nice (and growing) dividend while they wait.

An undervalued insurance stock

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) is another little known Canadian stock trading under the market’s radar. Trisura provides speciality insurance in Canada and the U.S. It also has an insurance fronting business that is growing at a nice clip.

It too is a little beaten up. Last year, it faced a significant write-down in an insurance program. That temporarily affected results for the year.

The good news is most of that is behind it in 2024. It continues to drive strong operating returns on capital, and 2024 could be primed for a solid growth year.

Trisura trades at a severe discount to other speciality insurance and fronting providers in the U.S. At 15 times earnings, Trisura is near its lowest valuation in the past seven years.

A top energy stock at an attractive price

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one of Canada’s best energy producers. However, it is trading down because natural gas (its main commodity) has been trading in the dumps.

While this isn’t ideal, the company can still generate decent cash flow at today’s prices. It sells its gas to some of the highest priced markets in the world. Likewise, its low-cost, long-life asset structure enables it to quickly manage costs and preserve profitability.

Tourmaline is still committed to return most of its free cash flows back to shareholders. It just increased its base quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.30 per share. Likewise, it announced a $0.50 per share special dividend.

The company has been pumping out variable dividends while consistently growing its base dividend. It yields 2% today.

Tourmaline stock only trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 9 times. While natural gas prices are depressed, it is a perfect time to pick up the high-quality, well managed energy stock.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Enghouse Systems, Tourmaline Oil, and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

question marks written reminders tickets
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is it too late to buy Fortis (TSX:FTS)? Here’s a look at whether you should buy this utility behemoth right…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in March 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

Forget the hype. The best opportunity is in a sector the market is ignoring.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian bank stocks can outshine their peers in terms of earnings growth, dividend stability, and future growth prospects.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Investing

REIT Investors: Which Real Estate Sector Is Best?

| Chris MacDonald

In the world of real estate investment trusts (REITs), there are plenty of factors to consider. Here's my take on…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Rose 2.95% on Tuesday

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cameco stock has stalled recently, but things might be turning around again as increased nuclear spending in the U.S. takes…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Why Bitcoin Climbed to All-Time Highs on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) hit its highest ever price since 2021, but there are still concerns investors should be aware of before…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Tech Stocks

2 Phenomenal Companies That Will Be Massive Winners Regardless of Who Wins the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Arms Race

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock and another AI stock may continue to thrive, regardless of who dominates the evolving…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you shouldn’t miss buying in March.

Read more »