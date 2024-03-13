Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

These three stocks are attractive buys, given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and cheaper valuation.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity markets are on an upward momentum this year, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising by 4%. Signs of easing inflation and solid quarterly performances from prominent companies have improved investors’ sentiments, driving the equity markets higher despite growing geo-political tensions. Amid the recent surge, the index is trading just 1.7% lower than its all-time high.

Despite the strong performance from the broader equity markets, few Canadian stocks are trading at a substantial discount from their recent highs, thus offering excellent entry points. Here are my three top picks.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is a Canadian fintech company that helps businesses accept next-generation payment methods through its modular, flexible, and scalable technology. Earlier this month, it posted a solid fourth-quarter performance, with its revenue growing by 46%. The growth across its three segments and favourable currency translation drove its top line. Supported by its top-line growth, its net income grew by 51% in the fourth quarter to $14.1 million. Its net income margin also increased from 4.24% to 4.38%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $0.08 represents an increase of 33.3% from the previous year’s quarter.

Further, the growing popularity of digital transactions amid e-commerce growth has created multi-year growth potential for Nuvei. Besides, the company is expanding its product portfolio, venturing into new markets, making new partnerships, and growing its APM (alternative payment methods) portfolio to strengthen its position. Given its healthy growth prospects, Nuvei’s management expects its revenue to grow at 15 to 20% annually in the medium term. Also, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin could increase from 40% to over 50% in the long term.

Despite its healthy growth prospects, Nuvei’s valuation looks attractive, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples at 11.5 and 1.6, respectively. Given its growth initiatives, attractive valuation, and favourable environment, I am bullish on Nuvei at these levels.

WELL Health Technologies

Another stock I am bullish on is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which helps healthcare professionals improve patient experiences. The digitization of clinical procedures and increased adoption of telehealthcare services are expanding the company’s addressable market. Meanwhile, the company is developing innovative products and artificial intelligence tools to strengthen its market share.

Further, the digital healthcare company continues expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions. It is currently working on acquiring 13 clinics through absorption and 30 clinics through acquisitions. Besides, it is focused on streamlining its operations and optimizing its cost structure, which could improve its operating efficiency and drive profitability. So, its outlook looks healthy. Meanwhile, its NTM price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples stand at 1.1 and 14.7, respectively, making it an attractive buy.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been witnessing solid buying since the beginning of October, with its stock price rising by 55%. Despite the recent surge, it trades over 24% lower than its 2021 highs. Also, its valuation looks attractive, with its NTM price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 1.9 and 9.8, respectively.

Meanwhile, it reported impressive fourth-quarter performance last month, with its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growing by 24% and 32%, respectively. Bolstered by solid loan originations, its loan portfolio expanded by 30% from the previous year’s quarter to $3.7 billion. It also witnessed stable credit and payment performance during the quarter, with its net charge-off rate falling by 20 basis points to 8.8%.

Further, goeasy’s management has provided impressive three-year guidance, with its loan portfolio projected to reach $5.8 to $6.2 billion by 2026. The expansion of the loan portfolio could drive its revenue to $1.7 to $1.9 billion by 2026, with the midpoint of the guidance representing annualized growth of 12.9% through 2026. So, given its healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I am bullish on goeasy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Why Bitcoin Climbed to All-Time Highs on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) hit its highest ever price since 2021, but there are still concerns investors should be aware of before…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Tech Stocks

2 Phenomenal Companies That Will Be Massive Winners Regardless of Who Wins the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Arms Race

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock and another AI stock may continue to thrive, regardless of who dominates the evolving…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in growth stocks? Here are two picks to buy and one to sell!

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the S&P 500 at an All-Time High

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your RRSP? Here are two that I’ll continue to buy even with…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

The solid growth prospects of these two top TSX tech stocks make them look attractive to buy in March 2024.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Chris MacDonald

There's increased interest brewing around dividend-paying tech stocks, but OpenText (TSX:OTEX) doesn't get enough love.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in March: WELL Health Stock vs. TC Energy Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) has been falling lower as TRP stock (TSX:TRP) has been climbing higher. So consider this before buying.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Tech Stocks

Payfare Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Payfare is a fintech growth stock trading at a massive discount to consensus price target…

Read more »