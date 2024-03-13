Member Login
Home » Investing » So You Own Algonquin Stock: Is It Still a Good Investment? 

So You Own Algonquin Stock: Is It Still a Good Investment? 

Investors who purchased Algonquin stock in 2022 are 40% in the red as the company underwent restructuring. Is it still a good investment?

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man considering whether to sell or buy

Image source: Getty Images.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN) is the dividend stock that nose-dived in October 2022 as it felt the pressure of rising interest rates. Utilities is one of the safe dividend sectors, as there is always demand for electricity, water, and natural gas. Then why did the stock crash by 40%? 

Why did Algonquin stock crash? 

Algonquin has significant debt of $8.5 billion, of which 15% is variable. In 2022, the debt was $7.7 billion, and the variable component was 22%. The rising interest expense pushed Algonquin into losses in 2022, forcing the company to slash dividends in early 2023 and undertake restructuring. It also cancelled all acquisition plans as the priority shifted from expansion to sustaining business operations amid losses. 

Losses are critical for a company with high debt, as it should service its debt. It leads to cash burn. Such a situation is not sustainable in the long term. 

As interest rate hikes continued in 2023 with no signs of rate cuts, the company changed its CEO and decided to sell its Renewable Energy Business, where the power generation is dependent on weather conditions. 

While the sale of the Renewable Energy Business is still in process, Algonquin has managed to turn profitable, reporting a net profit of $28.7 million in 2023 from a loss of $212 million in 2022. The company’s interim CEO, Chris Huskilson, expects to finalize the sale of the renewable energy business by late 2024. The renewable energy business accounts for 12% of Algonquin’s revenue and 19% of net income. 

The new Algonquin will be a pure-play regulated utility with greater operational efficiency. It plans to grow its business based on the regulated rate of electricity, water, and natural gas. With the sale of renewable energy, volatility around earnings will vanish, making the earnings more predictable. 

Is Algonquin stock a good investment?

The sale of the renewable energy business, cost optimization, debt reduction, and rate-based growth could stabilize Algonquin’s future earnings. If we compare the stock’s valuation with a pure-play utility company like Canadian Utilities, Algonquin is slightly riskier even though it trades lower. Canadian Utilities stock is trading at 13 times its upcoming 12-month earnings per share, while Algonquin stock is trading at 12 times. However, Algonquin offers a slightly higher dividend yield of 6.78% compared to Canadian Utilities 5.86%. It would be fair to say that the market has priced in the risk in Algonquin’s stock. 

Algonquin has made remarkable progress in returning to profitability. Its utility business has been doing well even in difficult times. The announcement of the sale of the renewable energy business and interest rate cuts could drive the stock price upwards. Those who bought the stock in 2022 and are sitting on a 40% negative position might be wary of buying into the stock. But it is a good investment now as the fundamentals have improved. 

Any business goes through ups and downs, and that is what strengthens its operations. It is only in downturns that the sustainability of a business is tested. The worst seems to be over for the company. If you expect the interest rates to ease soon, Algonquin could be a good stock to buy for a recovery rally. 

Investor takeaway

If you already own Algonquin stock, holding it would be a better option than selling it for a loss. However, you can minimize your losses by buying more shares and reducing your cost per share. This dollar-cost averaging can help you recoup losses at a faster rate. Its utility business could continue giving out dividends for years to come, although I won’t be optimistic about dividend growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With $25,000 and WCP Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want monthly passive income, consider this stock. Here’s how to achieve all that income in the first place.…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Rose 2.95% on Tuesday

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cameco stock has stalled recently, but things might be turning around again as increased nuclear spending in the U.S. takes…

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks are poised to skyrocket in the impending comeback and bull run of the energy sector in 2024.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Northland Power Is a Top Energy Stock That’s Not Getting the Love it Deserves

| Chris MacDonald

Many investors may be wondering why Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is down so much, and here are a few reasons to…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

| Jitendra Parashar

These two rallying Canadian energy stocks can continue their bullish runs in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March 2024

| Sneha Nahata

Investors could consider top energy stocks like Enbridge for reliable dividend income.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Energy Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how holding blue-chip dividend stocks can help supplement the CPP payout in 2024.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $2,445 in Annual Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing and reinvesting go hand in hand and can create $2445 in annual dividend income on monthly savings of…

Read more »