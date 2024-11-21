Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock for $100 in Monthly Passive Income

Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock for $100 in Monthly Passive Income

This dividend stock has it all – a strong outlook, monthly income, and even more to consider buying today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
engineer at wind farm

Source: Getty Images

Creating monthly passive income is a fantastic strategy for building financial stability and addressing everyday challenges, like paying bills, reducing debt, and taking advantage of compound interest. It’s a way to make your money work for you rather than constantly working for your money. Plus, knowing that extra cash is flowing into your account each month adds a layer of financial security and peace of mind. So let’s look at how to create that income, and why it’s best to start right now!

Why it matters

Let’s start with bills. Most of us juggle various fixed and variable expenses like mortgage or rent, utilities, insurance, and groceries, to name a few. Monthly passive income provides a reliable financial cushion – thus ensuring these recurring expenses are manageable even when other income sources fluctuate. It’s like having a dependable friend who’s always there to help when bills are due.

When it comes to debt, passive income becomes even more powerful. Imagine being able to direct extra funds towards your credit card balance, student loans, or mortgage payments without cutting into your primary income. By making larger or more frequent payments, you can significantly reduce the interest you pay over time, accelerating your journey to becoming debt-free. This snowball effect can be life-changing for those looking to regain control over their finances.

But the real magic happens with compound interest. Reinvesting your monthly passive income, whether into dividend stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or savings, allows your money to earn returns on returns. Over time, this creates exponential growth, turning even modest investments into substantial wealth. Passive income doesn’t just fund today’s needs. It sets you up for future financial freedom.

An excellent option

One excellent way to create passive income is by investing in dividend-paying stocks, and Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stands out as a prime example. NPI stock, a Canadian leader in renewable energy, specializes in clean and sustainable power projects like wind, solar, and thermal energy. With its focus on green energy, the dividend stock not only offers consistent dividends but also aligns with environmentally conscious investing.

NPI’s recent financial performance showcases its potential as a reliable income generator. In the third quarter of 2024, the dividend stock reported sales of $491 million and a gross profit of $444 million. While it faced a net loss of $191 million, this was tied to specific operational challenges. It therefore doesn’t overshadow its robust adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $228 million. These figures highlight the company’s resilience and ability to deliver consistent results despite headwinds.

Considerations

Historically, NPI has maintained a strong track record of rewarding shareholders. Over the past year, its stock has seen fluctuations, with a 52-week high of $25.36 and a low of $19.73. As of writing, the stock is trading around $20 and boasts an attractive dividend yield of approximately 5.9%. This steady payout makes it a favourite for income-focused investors looking for predictable cash flow.

Looking to the future, NPI has exciting growth plans. The dividend stock is expanding its offshore wind projects in Taiwan and Poland and advancing energy storage initiatives here in Canada. These projects not only enhance its portfolio but also position NPI for long-term growth in the renewable energy sector – an industry poised to flourish as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources.

Foolish takeaway

For investors, NPI offers more than just dividends. It provides a stake in the renewable energy revolution by combining reliable monthly income with growth potential. It’s an appealing option for those who want to balance stability and opportunity in their portfolios. In fact, here’s what you could earn!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
NPI$201,000$1.20$1,200monthly$20,000

Altogether, you now have $1,200 in dividend income alone, or $100 monthly! Thus creating monthly passive income that isn’t just about meeting immediate financial needs. It’s a pathway to financial independence. With options like Northland Power, you can enjoy steady income while investing in a sustainable future – making it clear why this dividend stock deserves a spot on any passive income investor’s radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Valued at a market cap of $55 billion, Imperial Oil pays shareholders a growing dividend yield of 2.4%. Is the…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Where Will Imperial Oil Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil is a TSX energy stock that has delivered market-thumping returns to shareholders over the last two decades.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Energy Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 17% from all-time highs, Headwater Exploration is a TSX energy stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock is primed for capital gains and strong total returns in 2025, driven by strategic buybacks and…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas stocks like Peyto Exploration and Development are yielding above 7% today and look undervalued as natural gas strengthens.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Cenovus?

| Robin Brown

Want to invest in Canadian energy? Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy are two of the largest, but which one…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Cenovus Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years? 

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Cenovus (TSX:CVE) stock is worth buying right now and where this stock could be headed over…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Suncor?

| Andrew Walker

These energy giants are returning significant cash to shareholders.

Read more »