Member Login
Home » Investing » Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is a great long-term holding for investors seeking growth and value.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man considering whether to sell or buy

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares of convenience store kingpin Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) have been on an incredibly hot run over the past year, with shares now up an impressive 69% over the past two years. Indeed, the rally has been quite smooth, leaving those waiting for a drastic pullback or correction on the sidelines, missing out on the continued gains as a result of the firm’s incredible earnings growth potential.

Indeed, the stock market rally has seen a great deal of multiple expansion, especially with the artificial intelligence-driven technology stocks. And though shares of ATD have endured some multiple expansion (shares are trading for closer to 20 times trailing price to earnings these days) in recent quarters, I still think the stock is looking quite cheap.

Indeed, the ATD stock rally has been more about actual earnings and sales growth than just multiple expansion. Additionally, even more multiple expansion could be on the horizon as investors begin to appreciate the name’s steadiness, stability, and economic resilience.

Looking ahead, I think Couche-Tard shares will continue to be a great buy. With the stock retreating modestly off recent highs, investors seeking some sort of entry point may finally have one.

At the time of writing, the stock is down just shy of 5%. Sure, it’s not a double-digit percentage point pullback, but it’s one that I think is worth getting behind if you’re a new investor looking for exposure to one of the best earnings growers out there.

Couche-Tard shares could continue to rise from here

Though Couche-Tard is coming in hot ahead of its coming quarterly earnings release (scheduled for later this month), I’d argue that the stage may be set for a nice beat. Indeed, the TotalEnergies acquisition closed a while ago. And as the firm continues doing its best to drive additional synergies from the big deal, I think the pace of earnings growth could continue to impress long-term investors and near-term traders alike.

If the retail scene happens to take a dip, dragging down valuations across the scene, Couche-Tard will be able to step forward as it hopes to bag a few bargains as others hit the panic button. Indeed, the company’s contrarian, value-driven nature is a huge reason why the firm has continued to reward shareholders consistently over time through good times and inflationary, macro-plagued climates.

The Foolish bottom line on Couche-Tard

Looking ahead, though, it’s hard not to feel optimistic as the firm looks to take its earnings growth to the next level. The company doesn’t just have the means to grow inorganically through mergers and acquisitions; it can also make moves to improve same-store sales growth.

Couche-Tard’s private label brand has continued to be an intriguing area of margin expansion amid inflation. And going into the post-inflation environment, I don’t expect momentum in the private label to slow anytime soon. Add potential fresh food efforts (the Fresh Food, Fast program) into the equation, and Couche-Tard has all the makings of a winner poised to keep on winning big time for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Sneha Nahata

Invest in gems like goeasy and hold onto them for the long term for a prosperous retirement.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term growth as well as dividends, you can set that up right now with just $7,000!

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing

Is Air Canada a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Chris MacDonald

Air Canada (TSX:AC) could be the cheapest airline in the world to buy now given its current valuation, but is…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD (TSX:ATD) stock has had a rough few years, but it has managed to float through it and expand, even…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These three no-brainer dividend stocks are all reliable and have safe dividends, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada has several growth stocks, but only three companies with high-growth potential could be worth $1 trillion in 10 years…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Why Brookfield Stock Fell on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is on the acquisition trail. Should you buy or hold?

Read more »

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This index fund lets you invest in over 8,000 global stocks.

Read more »