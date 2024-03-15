1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has surged in share price, but so has this stock, with a far lower share price to consider.

If there has been one stock alone that has been on everyone’s lips, it’s been Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The tech stock has absolutely surged in share price, reaching as high as US$974 per share before coming back down.

Yet now, shares of the stock seem to have plateaued. The company hasn’t seen very much movement up or down in the last while, and that could be a sign that shares may drop from bad news or, indeed, climb higher from good news. However, if you want a stock that’s far less volatile, there is another I would consider.

Why Nvidia stock has done so well

To understand why investors should consider this other stock, it’s important to understand why Nvidia stock has done so well. The company has demonstrated strong performance quarter after quarter, with enormously high results.

The stock boasted impressive growth financially, but what’s more believes this should keep going for the next few years. What’s more, the company is constantly innovating to come out with new and better products that companies can use.

And don’t fool yourself. If you’re using something digital, you’re using companies like Nvidia stock. They offer graphic processing units (GPU), which are in anything digital. It also, however, continues to see strength from its data centres. So, no matter how you look at it, it’s a strong performer that’s only likely to get stronger.

Why did it plateau?

There is only so far a price can surge before investors start to question whether the value is in the stock. And that seems to be happening with Nvidia stock. The soaring share price has put it among the highest-valued companies in the world at this level.

However, there are still challenges to consider. There remains huge competition in the semiconductor chip market, with more companies seeking to get involved as well. This could end up impacting the market’s performance as well as Nvidia stock’s share price.

This is why it might be a good idea to get into one of those companies—one that perhaps offers a far less expensive share price. I would consider a company that’s part of the process, though not directly involved.

Celestica

If you’re looking for a company that is involved with the same processes as Nvidia stock but with less hype, Celestica (TSX:CLS) is your stock. The tech stock is involved in electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The company is an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and managing the supply chain for electronic products.

Celestica operates in over 50 sites in more than 15 countries, with a wide and diverse range of products and clients. The company has done quite well, seeing an increase in its product use across the board. And the climb in Nvidia stock has also been good for the stock with its exposure to semiconductor testing.

Shares are up an insanely high 272% in the last year alone. Yet it still trades at about 21 times earnings as of writing. And with shares up 59% year to date, there could be even more to come. The best news? Shares still trade at just $59 as of writing, making it far more affordable. So, is Nvidia stock a great buy? Sure! But Celestica stock could be even better.