Member Login
Home » Investing » Finally Going Private: What Should Nuvei Investors Do Now?

Finally Going Private: What Should Nuvei Investors Do Now?

Understanding the reasons and factors behind a public company going private can help investors make an educated decision.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Public companies going private, while less frequent than private companies going public, is not unheard of. It happens for several reasons, including a business becoming lucrative enough that one entity aims to get full control, even if it means paying a much higher price. Whatever the reason, the investors, both current and prospective, have certain choices to make.

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), the payment processing company, is going private, and its investors are facing this choice right now. Making the wrong choice may have negative consequences for their investment strategies.

Nuvei privatization

Earlier this month, Nuvei’s board and shareholders agreed to be acquired by Advent International, a U.S.-based equity firm offering to buy the company for US$34 per share. The reasons why Advent International has decided to buy the company are unclear or, more accurately, not shared by Advent International. However, it’s clear that the equity firm identified it as a promising prospect.

It has an impressive portfolio of currency/transaction-related services, including crypto-based transactions, which positions it quite strongly for the future when crypto transactions may become the norm.

As for Nuvei, the move makes sense because even though the company has been profitable for some time now, it carries a sizable amount of debt, and while its organic growth has been reasonable enough, the company was facing challenges in the current high-inflation environment.

Going private may offer the company more flexibility to face these challenges, especially with the equity firm’s connections and resources at its disposal.

What should investors do?

The first thing Nuvei investors should understand is to keep holding on to the stock until the deal goes through. When the stock is delisted from the market, investors will receive about $46.9 (based on the current USD to CAD conversion rates) per share, which is slightly higher than the current $44.3 per share. That may be reason enough to keep holding the stock until the very end.

However, it locks in your capital with minimal growth potential and a hard ceiling. So, if you think you can generate better returns in another stock, exiting the company at the current price makes sense, whether you turn in a profit or a loss. The same ideology may apply to investors considering investing in Nuvei now for predictable returns.

Foolish takeaway

One of the good things about being a Nuvei investor right now is that the future is highly predictable, which may help you make a decision.

Some investors, especially the ones who bought the stock before mid-2022, will incur a loss, even if they wait to sell at the final price (though they can mitigate the losses by waiting), while others may know the full extent of the profit they can make. This can make it easy for them to decide the fate of this tech stock in their portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent 7” and 1 I’d Add

| Andrew Button

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is part of the Magnificent Seven, but Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is growing faster.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Owns That Should Be on Your List, Too

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality Warren Buffett stocks such as Mastercard can help you generate outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best Growth Stock Pick to Buy and Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its consistently improving fundamental outlook, this Canadian growth stock has seemingly been ignored by most investors for a long…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip stocks such as Visa should help you deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I Think Every Canadian Should Own in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should hold blue-chip stocks such as Microsoft in their equity portfolios in 2024.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down close to 60% from all-time highs, Shopify stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

TSX Information Technology in April 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for the best stocks to buy to play a surge in IT spending in 2024 and beyond,…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

Forget Side Hustles: This Blue-Chip Stock Is Your Next Income Stream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't waste your time (literally) on a side hustle. Instead, consider this proven blue-chip stock that's seen average growth of…

Read more »