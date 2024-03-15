Member Login
Home » Investing » This Could Be the Cheapest Stock in Canada

This Could Be the Cheapest Stock in Canada

Air Canada may be among the cheapest Canadian stocks for investors to consider right now, but it’s cheap for a reason.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

Investing and trading in top-quality stocks at a lower value than their intrinsic value should be a key priority for long-term investors. Finding value stocks that have the potential to provide significant returns over time should be the goal. For many investors, Air Canada (TSX:AC) certainly appears to be one such stock worth considering right now. 

Indeed, with a price-earnings ratio around 3 times, Air Canada’s stock is extremely undervalued by most conventional measures. However, this stock is one I’ve also said for a long time is likely cheap for a reason.

Let’s dive into why this is the case, and whether this top Canadian airline is a buy right now.

Air Canada’s financial picture

Air Canada is the largest airline service provider in Canada, serving more than 50 million passengers each year in collaboration with its regional partners. The company reported total revenue of $19 billion in 2019 and is one of the Star Alliance’s founding members, offering comprehensive coverage of air transportation to all. 

The company released its Q4 and full-year financial results for 2023 on February 16. Impressively, the Canadian airline saw operating revenues grow roughly fourfold year over year, from $5.3 billion in 2022 to $21.8 billion last year. Unfortunately, the market sold off on the results, as investors appear to be focusing more on the company’s outlook than its financial results.

That can really be the only explanation to highlight why this stock is down as much as it is. Much of the company’s lower valuation is due to concerns about the future, with fuel prices remaining high and record demand expected to slow.

Is Air Canada worth a buy right now?

I think investors should certainly take these concerns at face value. It’s likely to be a difficult operating environment for airlines for some time. In addition to fuel costs and sky-high demand coming down, there’s also concerns around 737 planes and an overly indebted consumer that may be more reluctant to splurge on a long-haul international vacation (which is what many have been doing over the past year).

However, at the company’s current valuation, there’s also good reason for value investors to dive into the discount bin and consider adding this stock. At these levels, plenty of bad news is already priced in. So, if the worst-case scenario doesn’t materialize, demand remains relatively robust, and things continue as normal, this is a stock that should see some appreciation.

Air Canada’s large debt load has become a concern. But if interest rates come down, that could catalyze a move another leg higher. Thus, I think remaining cautiously optimistic about Air Canada makes sense. For those with a long enough investing time horizon, this value stock may certainly be a buy here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $4,000 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

If you are waiting for a stock market pullback and got some cash to deploy, here are four stocks to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a solid present, and a strong future for investors looking to gain monthly passive income while…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been pulling back of late, opening up a window for dip buyers.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn at Least $1,560 in Passive Income in 2024 With Less Than $40K in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $40,000 sitting around, here is exactly how you can put it away and gain at least $1,560…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Now With $2,000 and Hold Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have already proven their worth this year, but are solid investments for long-term holders as well.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock under $50 is the best option for those investing for monthly passive income.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

Waiting for a Market Pullback With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs? Here’s Why You Probably Shouldn’t

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Time in the market always beats timing the market.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

If You Like Cenovus Energy, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Cenovus Energy is a quality oil stock, its dividend yield doesn't compare to the yields of Suncor or Canadian…

Read more »