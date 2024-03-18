Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

Canadian tech companies like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are doing big things in AI.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy diverse people together in the park

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps the most important tech trend of the decade. Empowering businesses to perform tasks faster and more efficiently than ever before, it has sparked a revolution. Perhaps you have seen essays and pictures created by apps like ChatGPT in mere seconds. That’s one major use case for AI, but there are so many more. The truth is that AI is performing more and more essential functions in just about every aspect of business. In this article, I will explore the opportunity in artificial intelligence growth stocks and, importantly, how you can get a piece of the action for yourself.

The big name U.S. stocks

The most obvious players in AI are the big U.S. tech stocks. These companies are investing heavily in AI and ramping up their investments.

First, you have Microsoft, which owns half of OpenAI, ChatGPT’s developer. Then there’s Alphabet, which has its own ChatGPT competitor, Gemini. There’s also Meta Platforms, which has won the praise of developers by making its LLAMA AI completely open source.

The companies above are the biggest players in generative AI today. More important than any of them, though, is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The chip supplier to the generative AI industry, it has a de-facto monopoly on making high performance AI accelerator chips. If you want to build a modern AI application, you need NVIDIA chips in your data centre. Companies as diverse as Alphabet and Qualcomm have tried to compete with NVDA, but whenever they seem to be getting close, NVIDIA releases a new chipset that leaves them in the dust. NVIDIA has gotten mighty pricey thanks to its superior market position in AI. Trading at 67 times earnings, it’s no value stock. Thankfully, there are cheaper “AI winners” out there for you to invest in.

A Canadian stock that is doing great things in AI

One Canadian tech company that’s doing interesting things in AI is Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS). It’s a supply chain management company that uses AI to help businesses track and interpret their key supply chain metrics. These include inputs, inventory, buying patterns, and so much more. With Kinaxis’ Rapid Response AI, companies can have key supply chain metrics such as “expected inventory required on March 14” delivered straight to their dashboard. In the past, this kind of supply chain analysis was extremely time consuming, requiring hours of human labour.

Kinaxis RapidResponse is widely used in manufacturing and related industries. It helps businesses make sure they have exactly the right amounts of inventories and raw inputs at the right time, so that no money is wasted and no customers are left underserved.

Foolish takeaway

When you think of AI, it’s easy to think of the big U.S. tech giants. OpenAI is basically owned by one of them, and the others are definitely hogging a lot of attention. But in fact, there are major AI players all around the world – including Canada. Kinaxis is just one among many. With its embedded presence in manufacturing and other supply chain-sensitive industries, it is perhaps the best example of a Canadian AI stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Kinaxis, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be the most expensive on the market, but they're high for a reason! And I'm still…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent Seven" is becoming a bit less magnificent but could rebound if we cut this stock and added another…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally 

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks are in a downtrend amid headwinds. 2024 may be rocky for them, but they are poised for…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in growth stocks? Here’s my best pick to buy and hold!

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been pulling back of late, opening up a window for dip buyers.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Now With $2,000 and Hold Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have already proven their worth this year, but are solid investments for long-term holders as well.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has surged in share price, but so has this stock, with a far lower share price to…

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Unveiling the Code: Should you Buy, Hold, or Sell Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock at current levels?

Read more »