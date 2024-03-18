Member Login
Home » Investing » New Investors: A Top Stock to Start a TFSA

New Investors: A Top Stock to Start a TFSA

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) stock looks like one of the better holdings to stash in your TFSA for many decades.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

It can be tough to know where to start if you’re looking to put your first (or latest) TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution to work. Indeed, the stock market can be a choppy beast, especially after a strong bullish run from its lows. With the broader S&P 500 not looking back after an explosive past-year run, investors have the right to be just a tad concerned about overbought positions, extended valuations, and some of the media headlines that have used the word bubble.

Specifically, some of the bears out there may be worried that there’s a bubble brewing in the artificial intelligence (AI) scene, drawing some comparisons to the market’s tech-driven collapse suffered almost 25 years ago. Now, no market selloffs are the same. And though the market rally has been rewarding for the investors who bought the dip in late 2022 or early 2023, I don’t think one should pay too much merit to the bubble calls. Even if there is a bubble in some of the corners of the market (think the electric vehicle, cryptocurrency, or semiconductor scene), you don’t have to put yourself in the hottest parts of this market.

TFSA investors: Stick with proven long-term winners, not the hottest gainers in tech

In fact, if you buy value stocks that are far away from these corners, you may not even notice the market’s nosedive if your TFSA fund is far away from the “blast zone.” I have no idea if a correction or bearish plunge will hit, as it did in 2022.

Regardless, you shouldn’t seek to time the markets or the state of the economy. If you have a great company at an even better price, you can go ahead and buy it. It’s that simple. And if you’re hanging onto shares of a firm that’s doubled in the past year, taking some profits is only prudent. After all, you don’t need to hang onto a stock that has surged above where you think it ought to be.

Without further ado, let’s look at one stock that I view as intriguing for TFSA investors looking to make a move as we head into April.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is in the business of collecting (and managing) waste produced by those within its operating markets. It’s not a pretty business, but it’s helped investors score some impressive results in recent years. Also, the appreciation has been quite steady compared to the rest of the stock markets. It’s tough to top the degree of predictability and stability of a firm like Waste Connections.

With over 105% in gains over the past five years to go with a low 0.66 beta (less correlation with the TSX), WCN stock ought to be atop the radars of long-term TFSA investors looking to do well without having to ride on the cutting edge of boom-and-bust technology stocks, like those within the semiconductor industry.

At writing, the stock is fresh off a magnificent melt-up, surging more than 30% since October’s lows. Despite the exceptional year-to-date pop, I continue to be a fan of the stock, even at 58 times trailing price to earnings. Yes, it’s a lofty valuation to get behind. However, I would look for a near-term pullback as an opportunity to start accumulating a stock that you’ll probably never want to sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

This Canadian Blue Chip Is Trouncing TSX Returns, and It Still Has Room to Run

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks quite frothy heading into earnings, but there may still be upside.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be the most expensive on the market, but they're high for a reason! And I'm still…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to reach $1 million, $100,000 can certainly get you there. Even if you invest in some low…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Invest $374.50 Each Month to Create Passive Income of $288 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investing a specific amount each month to create passive income this year is possible with monthly dividend payers.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent Seven" is becoming a bit less magnificent but could rebound if we cut this stock and added another…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

Opinion: 2 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Dollarama should help you beat the TSX index over time.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of companies that raised their dividends recently. Here's a trio of options to consider buying now.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally 

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks are in a downtrend amid headwinds. 2024 may be rocky for them, but they are poised for…

Read more »