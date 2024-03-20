Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Cheap Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Before They Get Expensive

2 Cheap Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Before They Get Expensive

A pair of cheap but outperforming dividend stocks are excellent buys for TFSA investors before rate cuts begin and share prices increase.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks are slowly gaining momentum following a weak start to the year. As of this writing, the TSX is up 4.3% year to date, with 9 of 11 primary sectors in positive territory. Also, on March 19, 2024, Statistics Canada released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which showed a 2.8% inflation rate in February compared to 2.9% in January.

Lower interest rates are tailwinds for stocks. Investors hope the initial cut comes soon if inflation’s downward trend continues. The Bank of Canada has yet to act, although it should be an excellent time to scout for cheap stocks to add to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) and Secure Energy Services (TSX:SES) are buying opportunities in March before they become expensive. In addition to their market-beating returns, both stocks offer decent dividend yields.

Thriving fintech

Propel Holdings in the financial services sector is doing better than Canada’s Big Bank stocks thus far in 2024. The $543.4 million financial technology company’s AI-driven lending/underwriting platform caters to underserved customers or borrowers.

At $15.83 per share, investors enjoy a 22.9% year-to-date gain on top of the 2.98% dividend. Also, the current share price is 133.8% higher than a year ago. If you had invested $6,500 in Propel one year ago, your TFSA balance would be $15,198.67. The total return should be higher if you include the dividend yield.

Propel’s business thrives despite the high-interest rate environment. In fiscal 2023, revenue and net income rose 40% and 84% year over year respectively to $316.5 million and $27.8 million. Its CEO, Clive Kinross, said it was another year of significant revenue and profitability growth.

Exceptional year

Secure Energy Services operates in the waste management industry. The $3.2 billion company is known for its environmental and energy infrastructure business. It provides solutions through its waste management facilities, industrial landfills, and pipeline operations.

At $11.44 per share, the industrial stock is up 21.3% year to date. Moreover, the trailing one-year price return is 97.5%, while the overall return in 3 years is 233.9%. If you invest today, the dividend yield is 3.44%. All dividend earnings in your TFSA are tax-free.

“2023 was an exceptional year for SECURE, marked by strong financial performance that underscores the stability and growth potential inherent in our core waste management and energy infrastructure operations,” said Rene Amirault, CEO of SECURE.   

In the 12 months ended December 31, 2023, total revenues and net income increased 3% and 6% respectively to $8.2 billion and $195 million versus 2023. Notably, the $162 million Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in Q4 was a new record.

According to Amirault, two critical infrastructure growth projects supported by long-term commercial agreements should deliver additional, consistent cash flows for SECURE across our business cycles. He adds the company delivered significant shareholder value last year, returning $280 million to shareholders through strategic share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Eligible TFSA investments

Given the nature of their businesses, Propel Holdings and Secure Energy Services have visible growth and earning potential. Moreover, both stocks are eligible investments in a TFSA and investors can earn tax-free income in two ways: capital gains and dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to see where it's going to be in five years.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Metro Stock or Loblaw Stock: Which Is the Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two Canadian consumer staple stocks to determine which might be better for your portfolio…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $2,000 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get global diversification, monthly passive income, and a long-term hold from this ETF -- all with one click.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Down by 22.62%: Is Canadian Utilities Stock a Good Buy?

| Adam Othman

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is the perfect example of a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that offers reliable dividends that keep growing every…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find this high-yield Canadian dividend stock undervalued right now.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can be easy and safe with these three dividend stocks I'll be holding onto for life, and then…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Adam Othman

Buy these two Canadian growth stocks trading at discounted valuations, offering the perfect chance to buy the dip.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange-traded funds such as the XDIV can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2024, with just…

Read more »