Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

This renewable energy stock could be one of the best buys you make this year, as the company starts to show signs of recovery.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Solar panels and windmills

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to companies that have been beaten down further and further on the TSX today, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) has to be one of this world. The renewable energy stock had such promise, with shares hitting around $70 per share before losing more than half their value in that time.

And yet, this stock looks like a serious winner at these levels. BEP stock remains one of the top choices in my books for those seeking long-term value. So let’s get into why.

Earnings

Earnings have certainly been a point to contend with for investors seeking BEP stock as an investment. The company continued to miss quarter after quarter in terms of earnings estimates. This has led to more downturns in share price as well.

Instead of looking at how the company has performed then year after year, it might be more prudent to look at BEP and see whether revenue and earnings per share (EPS) have been improving quarter after quarter. This would help identify whether there has been some momentum in its performance.

Funds from operations (FFO) reached US$312 million during the second quarter, yet that fell to US$253 million by the third quarter. And by the time the fourth quarter came around, there was only a slight increase to US$255 million in FFO for the quarter.

Even so, this led to a record amount of FFO for BEP stock, hitting US$1.1 billion for the year. While there was certainly a drop from what the company experienced in the second quarter, the increase could mean that the company is getting back on track.

What to watch

The catalyst that could send this company climbing once more could be whether BEP can keep its FFO rising. If it’s even by a little quarter after quarter, this should allow investors to regain some confidence in the stock once more.

After all, a lot of the losses came from macro economic factors rather than BEP’s performance itself. The company saw higher costs from high interest rates as well as inflation. Furthermore, it continued to buy up companies, which BEP is known to do during tough times.

Why? Because it’s backed by a large parent company and has plenty of cash still on hand to make acquisitions when they look valuable. Acquisitions, as well as partnerships – and BEP stock now boasts several of these that expand across a wide range of renewable energy projects.

Bottom line

Right now, BEP looks like it has a fair amount of growth ahead, which would help the company increase its share price by a significant amount. It will need to demonstrate that FFO is increasing, and it’s also tackling its debt load.

But overall, this should certainly be the case for long-term investors. And right now, you can get access to a quite high 6.47% dividend yield. One that is far higher than its five-year average of 4.28%. So while BEP stock has some rough waters ahead, long-term investors should be drooling over the future share growth of this still stable company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a top dividend stock long-term investors may want to consider, despite current risks.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Enbridge's high dividend yield hasn't made up for its dismal total returns.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Energy Stocks

Avoid at All Costs: This Stock Is Portfolio Poison

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mid-cap stock commits to return more to shareholders, but some investors remember the suspension of dividends a few years…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Energy Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in CCO Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) doubled in share price in the last year before falling back slightly, but could it do it…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying TSX energy stocks, such as Ovintiv, trade at cheap valuations in 2024.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock's 7.52% dividend yield is underpinned by a low-risk, predictable business. This makes it an ideal passive income stock.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re looking to add some growth potential to your portfolio this year, these two stocks should be on your…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

If You Like Cenovus Energy, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Cenovus Energy is a quality oil stock, its dividend yield doesn't compare to the yields of Suncor or Canadian…

Read more »