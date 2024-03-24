Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

The market turned bearish on dividend stocks. Now is the time to buy them at their dip and bulletproof your passive-income portfolio.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

All investments carry an inherent risk. And when you talk about stocks, the risk is higher, even for safe stocks. After all, businesses that offer stocks are exposed to macroeconomic, regulatory, and company and industry risks. However, you can mitigate this risk and bulletproof your passive-income portfolio in three ways: 

  • Diversify your investments across sectors. 
  • Have exposure to contrarian stocks that move in opposite directions than the rest. 
  • Buy fundamentally strong stocks near their low. 

When you buy a stock at a cheaper price, the risk of a further downside reduces and the potential of an upside increases. Keeping all these things in mind, here are two stocks you could consider investing $10,000 right now.

Two dividend stocks for a bulletproof passive-income portfolio 

The unit price of CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) move in the same direction, but how they earn money has a contrarian impact on their distributions. 

CT REIT

CT REIT buys and manages stores of its parent, Canadian Tire, from which it earns more than 90% of its rent. Moreover, it has the first choice to acquire, develop, or intensify any Canadian Tire store. It also acquires any Canadian Tire stores owned by a third party. Since it doesn’t have to worry about finding and retaining tenants, it has an assured cash flow. With every new store added or intensified, its cash flow increases. It even increases its rent annually by 1.5%, ensuring stable growth. 

Because of the above catalysts, CT REIT is among the few REITs growing its distributions for the last 10 years by an average of 3%. Moreover, it has sustained its dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) at a time when many REITs suspended it. 

This model is robust but has one risk: too much dependence on Canadian Tire. If something happens to the parent company, the REIT could face the after-effects. It is also prone to high interest rates as it issues new debentures to pay off maturing debentures.

Timbercreek Financial stock

Timbercreek Financial benefits from higher interest rates since it lends short-term mortgages to commercial REITs. The lender enjoyed a full year of high interest income in 2023 and shared a portion of its profits with its shareholders through a special dividend in March. 

How to invest $10,000 today for a $121 monthly passive income 

Number of TF Shares @ $9.5Total TF SharesAnnual Payout at $0.690 Per ShareYearNumber of CT REIT Shares @ $16.5Total CT REIT unitsCT REIT Dividend per share (3% CAGR)Annual Payout
651.00651$449.1902024352.00 $0.898$316.166
27.22678.22$467.974202519.16371.16$0.925$343.379
28.36706.59$487.544202620.81391.97$0.953$373.511
29.55736.13$507.932202722.64414.61$0.981$406.934
30.78766.92$529.173202824.66439.27$1.011$444.074
32.07798.99$551.302202926.91466.19$1.041$485.421
33.41832.40$574.357203029.42495.61$1.072$531.535
34.81867.21$598.375203132.21527.82$1.105$583.068
36.27903.48$623.398203235.34563.16$1.138$640.767
37.78941.26$649.468203338.83601.99$1.172$705.502
39.36980.62$676.627203442.76644.75$1.207$778.280
Dividend income growth from DRIP of TF and CRT.UN.

TF is trading below $8, which means you can buy 651 shares for $5,000. The monthly payout from these shares will buy more DRIP shares of TF. (You can get less than one DRIP share.) I took a conservative estimate where the DRIP buys TF shares at its normal trading price of $9.5. The $5,000 investment can give you an annual payout of $676.6 by 2034, assuming TF maintains its dividends at $0.3690 per share.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Well Health made the list!

If you invest $5,000 in CT REIT now, you can buy 352 units for $14.16/unit. The DRIP can buy more units from the monthly payout. Moreover, if CT REIT continues growing its distributions by 3% annually, the incremental payout can buy more units, assuming the cost per share is $16.5. At the end of 2034, you could probably get $778 in annual passive income. The combined monthly passive income of the two stocks would be $121 [($778+$676.6)/12]. 

However, if you do not opt for DRIP and collect the payout, you can get $63 from April onwards. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite BCE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has been cutting and cutting some more, but it needs to add to its already strong arsenal…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Should You Take CPP at 65 or 70? Here’s What Research Says

| Andrew Button

If you take CPP at age 70, you may supplement your income with dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM)…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

These two dividend stocks have increased their dividends annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock With 30% Upside to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners are down 50% from all-time highs, increasing its dividend yield to more than 6%.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Costco stock (NASDAQ:COST) always looks like a good buy. But after a 10% drop after earnings, is it still the…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Insanely Fast-Growing Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Stocks like Canadian Natural Resources are growing their dividends incredibly fast, making them a lucrative investment for income investors.

Read more »