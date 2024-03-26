Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Dividend Stock With Over 8% Yields to Buy Today

2 TSX Dividend Stock With Over 8% Yields to Buy Today

You can buy these top TSX dividend stocks with over 8% yields in 2024 as they offer both steady income and growth potential.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks have started 2024 on a bullish note, as the main TSX benchmark has already risen over 5% year to date. While growing expectations of multiple interest rate cuts in the near term are driving stocks higher, the stock market may still remain volatile in the near term due mainly to the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, especially if the Bank of Canada decides to keep the monetary policy restrictive for an extended period to fight inflation.

In such uncertain market conditions, holding quality dividend stocks in your portfolio can help you earn consistent and stable passive income. Moreover, some high dividend-paying stocks can also generate strong capital gains in the long run due to their solid underlying fundamentals.

In this article, I’ll talk about two such TSX dividend stocks with high yields of over 8% and strong long-term fundamentals to support growth. These stocks could be great buys for income-seeking investors today.

BCE stock

Shares of the Canadian communications giant, BCE (TSX:BCE), have been trading on a negative note for the last couple of years as an unstable economy and shrinking consumer spending hurt its business growth. It currently has a market cap of $41.9 billion as its stock trades at $45.95 per share with about 12% year-to-date losses. Nonetheless, the recent declines have made the annualized dividend yield of this fundamentally strong dividend stock look even more attractive, which currently stands at 8.7%.

Even as the challenging macroeconomic scenario has affected its financials in the last few years, BCE has maintained its dividend payouts intact. In fact, the communications giant announced a 3.1% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its annual dividends last month, marking its 16th year of dividend growth in a row.

Also, BCE has a solid balance sheet with a high liquidity position that could help it weather the ongoing economic challenges crisis without much trouble. Moreover, the company is investing heavily in expanding its 5G network across the country, which could boost its long-term growth prospects. These are some of the key reasons BCE stock could be a great buy right now for income-seeking investors looking for stable and high dividends.

Peyto Exploration stock

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is another high-yield TSX dividend stock you can consider adding to your portfolio for passive income. This Calgary-headquartered company is one of the lowest-cost natural gas producers in Canada, with a market cap of $2.9 billion. PEY stock currently trades at $14.86 per share after rallying by more than 23% year to date. The company distributes its dividend payouts every month and offers an impressive annualized dividend yield of slightly less than 9%.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Cineplex made the list!

Despite weaker oil and gas prices, Peyto’s total revenue rose 8.5% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $325 million with the help of a solid 13% increase in production. As a result, it posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, exceeding Bay Street’s expectations of $0.42 per share. As the company continues to focus on reducing operating costs and maintaining its production levels in 2024, its share prices could continue to trade on a firm note.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Better Stock: Fortis vs Enbridge

| Rajiv Nanjapla

While both Fortis and Enbridge have rewarded their shareholders with consistent dividend growth, let’s assess which is a better buy…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Dividend Stocks

Where Will QSR Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

QSR stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders in the past decade. Is QSR stock still a good buy?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock reported a strong year end that sent shares up by 21%! But there could be more to…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive-Income Investors: BEP Stock vs. NPI Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these renewable energy companies have a strong dividend and strong future, but which is the better choice?

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

5 Secrets of Millennial Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian millennial millionaires do exist, and while it might come with cutting back, there are some simple ways to create…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy BCE Stock for its 8.7% Dividend?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has been known as a top dividend stock in the past, but there are a few issues…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks Passive-Income Investors Should Own in April

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly high-dividend TSX stocks such as Canadian Apartment Properties offer tasty payouts in 2024.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks I’d Buy if They Fall a Bit

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) and another top TSX dividend stock are worth buying if they fall.

Read more »