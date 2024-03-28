Member Login
Home » Investing » Up 53% From its 52-Week Low, Is Cargojet Stock Still a Buy?

Up 53% From its 52-Week Low, Is Cargojet Stock Still a Buy?

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock is up a whopping 53%, nearing closer to 52-week highs from 52-week lows, so what’s next for the stock?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Plane on runway, aircraft

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares of Cargojet (TSX:CJT) continue to climb this year after bottoming out with the market back in October. However, the question now is whether the climb is deserved. To find that out, let’s look at what’s been going on with Cargojet stock and what’s likely been causing the run.

Earnings

While first-quarter earnings are around the corner, it seems that the last few quarters were what have been driving share prices higher and higher. During the third quarter, Cargojet stock reported total revenue of $214 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $70 million. Both were down from the year before.

However, the fourth quarter saw an improvement from those levels. Revenue rose to $254.7 million in the fourth quarter, with adjusted EBITDA climbing as well to $81.6 million. So, while the company still reported a net loss of $34.9 million, there were clear improvements quarter over quarter.

Furthermore, Cargojet stock emphasized a continued focus on cost management and preparation during this ongoing economic uncertainty. Investors were again pleased by this, even with the lower performance on a year-over-year level.

Why the loss?

Now, of course, we can’t focus entirely on a rosy picture here. Cargojet stock did experience a fairly significant loss after all. This was due to a combination of declining consumer demand and higher inflation, all causing the company to pull back on growth plans.

Those growth plans were all well and good during the pandemic, when Cargojet stock saw a huge surge in revenue as demand increased. Since then, as mentioned, the company has to pull back on its costs. Yet even so, Cargojet stock does anticipate mid- to high single-digit revenue growth for 2024 as a whole.

Analysts weigh in

There was a drop after earnings, but shares of Cargojet stock continued to pick up higher and higher. Now, it’s trading nearing 52-week highs! This likely comes down to analysts weighing in on what they see as an undervalued stock.

Cargojet stock now seems to be a solid value stock amidst ongoing macroeconomic pressures. The positive outlook of growth and margin expansion, in particular during this year, is something that investors should latch onto. In fact, analysts were quite optimistic about the overall future of the company.

So, while Cargojet stock did fall below analyst estimates from unexpected adjustments, management’s confidence in improving volume tends to create optimism among analysts. In fact, even with a loss, many analysts increased their potential price target for the stock!

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Toronto-Dominion Bank made the list!

Why? Many investors may not remember the partnerships that Cargojet stock enjoys. These include companies like DHL Logistics and Amazon. As gains increase from these partnerships, the company should continue to see a rise in revenue. All that will likely mean a rise in share price as well.

Bottom line

There are likely to be a few more hiccoughs in the coming year for Cargojet stock. But it’s unlikely to keep the stock down for good. And with shares rising higher in an improving market, now could be a great time to pick up Cargojet stock on the recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Cargojet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

These 3 Growth Stocks Are on Sale and Set to Surge

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some growth stocks are on sale right now that offer massive long-term potential for investors. Here's a trio to consider…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: Earn Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're seeking out passive income, with zero taxes involved, then get on board with a TFSA and this portfolio…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great stocks under $50 that every investor needs to know about. Here’s a look at two great…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks I’m Buying in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are up in the last year, and that is likely to continue on as we keep…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Grade A Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Forever 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for the right dividend stock at the right price, you're going to want to consider this insurance…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

3 TFSA Hacks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Puja Tayal

Do you want a $1 million without worrying about the tax bill? These TFSA hacks could help you become a…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Growth Stocks Could Help You Retire Early

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two TSX growth stocks can help you retire early by multiplying hard-earned savings in the long run.

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a great starter portfolio? Here’s a list of the best stocks to invest $1,000 in right now for long-term…

Read more »