Member Login
Home » Investing » Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

If you’re looking for cheap stocks, these three have a huge future ahead of them, all while costing far less than they’re worth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to creating savings and passive income through investing, a great number to try and aim to put aside each month is $500. But, what should you actually do with that $500? Today, we’re going to look at exactly that, by considering three solid long-term investments. These cheap stocks are cheap in every sense, so let’s get right into why.

Technology

Tech stocks continue to be a solid choice if you know what to focus on. Companies that drive innovation and economic growth around the world can be solid buys. That’s especially if they manage to find a way of creating recurring revenue through software development, cloud computing, or cybersecurity as examples.

These are great long-term opportunities, but what if I said you could get into all these tech sectors? That’s what you get by investing in a company like Topicus (TSXV:TOI). Topicus stock is the spin off company of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), which is decidedly not cheap. But that’s for a good reason.

The company has become a powerhouse of finding the perfect essential software companies, and buying them up on the cheap. It’s done so well that now Topicus is doing the same thing, but in Europe. So while shares might be on the rise, I’d expect a lot more to come from this tech stock.

Healthcare

Another area that offers huge opportunities for investors is the healthcare sector. An aging population and increasing healthcare needs mean the healthcare sector isn’t just essential, it’s growing. This includes through investments into everything from pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers, to real estate.

Which is why now is a great time to consider a stock on the recovery like NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). NorthWest was acquiring properties across the world, but found itself lean on cash. This caused the stock to plummet as it sold off non-core assets and refinanced loans.

Yet now, the company has made a huge impact on its debts and is focusing on streamlining its assets. This has caused shares to climb once more, and yet it still retains a huge value. Especially for long-term investors seeking passive income, with a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Renewable energy

Finally, energy stocks have long been considered some of the best places to invest for the future. Yet oil and gas stocks don’t seem to have the pull they once did as we move towards a carbon neutral future. That means diversified renewable energy stocks are likely the best choice.

Which is why I would certainly consider a company such as Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). BEP holds a diverse range of assets, all around the world. Whether it’s solar power or nuclear power, it operates on a global scale, minimizing risk and creating more revenue.

However, shares have been down as interest rates and inflation have created more costs. Yet if you’re again in for the long run, $500 can go a long way with this renewable energy stock. All while collecting a 6.2% dividend yield to reinvest along the way!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Constellation Software, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks all offer a huge deal for investors looking for dividends, as well as growth that will last.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

These 3 Growth Stocks Are on Sale and Set to Surge

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some growth stocks are on sale right now that offer massive long-term potential for investors. Here's a trio to consider…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Up 53% From its 52-Week Low, Is Cargojet Stock Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock is up a whopping 53%, nearing closer to 52-week highs from 52-week lows, so what's next for…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: Earn Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're seeking out passive income, with zero taxes involved, then get on board with a TFSA and this portfolio…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great stocks under $50 that every investor needs to know about. Here’s a look at two great…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks I’m Buying in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are up in the last year, and that is likely to continue on as we keep…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Grade A Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Forever 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for the right dividend stock at the right price, you're going to want to consider this insurance…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

3 TFSA Hacks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Puja Tayal

Do you want a $1 million without worrying about the tax bill? These TFSA hacks could help you become a…

Read more »