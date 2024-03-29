Member Login
Home » Investing » If You Like Nvidia, Then You Will Love These 2 Hot AI Stocks

If You Like Nvidia, Then You Will Love These 2 Hot AI Stocks

Hot AI stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) have been rallying lately.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Hot AI stocks are all anybody can seem to talk about these days. Between NVIDIA’s stock market rally and the massive amount of hype generated by ChatGPT, there have been plenty of catalysts driving AI stocks higher. For many investors, this is an intriguing opportunity. Hot artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are capitalizing on a real technology trend; they are not just unprofitable “hype stocks” like those that came to prominence in the 2021 tech bubble. Surely, they are worth buying.

Maybe so, but some of them are unquestionably getting expensive. NVDIA trades at more than 74 times earnings, and Microsoft is approaching 40. These stocks aren’t cheap. Fortunately, there are other AI stocks out there that are cheap, or at least not “outrageously” expensive. In this article, I will explore two such stocks — one of them being a homegrown Canadian AI company.

Open Text

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is a Canadian tech company that is making big strides in AI. It offers a number of cloud-based solutions that help people manage content and information. The most “AI-heavy” of these is AI Cloud, a product suite that helps companies organize, glean insights from, and interpret their data. AI Cloud delivers text analysis, provides predictive insights, and protects customers’ security.

AI Cloud is a suite of products, not a single one. Examples of products included in it include Vertica, an SQL database; IDOL, which finds insights in complex media (including video); and Magellan, which finds intelligible insights in unstructured data.

Open Text seems to be doing well with its suite of AI-powered products. In its most recent quarter, it delivered the following:

  • $1.53 billion in revenue, up 68%
  • $533 million in operating income, up 61%
  • $2.25 in diluted earnings per share (EPS), up 30.7%

It was a pretty good showing. For the longest time, OTEX was not really growing much, but the addition of AI to its marketing and product strategy seems to have paid off. In the meantime, the stock is still pretty cheap, trading at 10 times earnings.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), sometimes known as TSMC, is a Taiwanese semiconductor company best known for supplying chips to its fellow semiconductor companies, as well as America’s big tech giants. Of all the hot AI stocks that people are talking about, this is one of the cheapest. Trading at 27 times earnings, it is far cheaper than any of the big tech companies that it supplies chips to.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge made the list!

One of the reasons why TSM is comparatively cheap is because of where it’s located. Taiwan is something of a geopolitical hot spot at the moment, being at the centre of a dispute between the U.S. and China. Taiwan sees itself as semi-independent; China disagrees, viewing it as part of its own territory. The U.S. backs Taiwan in this dispute, in large part because TSMC is so vital to the U.S.’s own tech industry. Many people think that China will invade Taiwan because it hopes to achieve “national reunification.” It is a risk, but TSMC is so vital to China itself that it would probably think twice about invading — a reality that some have called Taiwan’s “silicon shield.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Hut Stock Are Climbing This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut stock (TSX:HUT) surged by 23% after the company reported strong earnings, and even more growth occurred in 2024.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Could Investing $20,000 in Nvidia Make You a Millionaire?

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia stock has made investors millionaires in the last 10 years. Is it too late to invest to become a…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 50 Percent to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

There are plenty of growth stocks in the market worth considering, but Shopify (TSX:SHOP) looks like one of the best…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

Prediction: 1 Stock That Could Trounce the Market 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has been favouring tech stocks, but not this one. However, it has the potential to trounce the market…

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Long-Term Investing: 3 Top Canadian Stocks You Can Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three under-$20 stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Will Transform Everything: Investors, Be Early Adopters and Buy These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Investors looking to invest in companies doing big things in AI should consider these three stocks for their portfolios.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys Today 

| Puja Tayal

Should you consider buying Shopify stock while rivals consider a buyout or should you go for stocks with a stronger…

Read more »