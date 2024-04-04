Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond CPP: 3 Passive-Income Streams Any Retiree Can Manage

Beyond CPP: 3 Passive-Income Streams Any Retiree Can Manage

Retirees need to think beyond CPP if they hope to continue bringing in passive income that will meet their ever-changing needs.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

Whether you’re nearing retirement or not, you’re likely already familiar with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). CPP is a social insurance program that provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to Canadians. And while that is certainly excellent, providing support for Canadians during these times, it’s not enough on its own.

The CPP is designed to replace just a portion of an individual’s pre-retirement income. Right now, the maximum monthly amount you could receive if you start your pension at age 65 is $1,364.60. Yet the average in January 2024 was just $831.92. This might not even cover living expenses, especially if you have a higher standard of living.

That’s why today, we’re going to look at passive-income streams that will help any retiree manage. With that, let’s get into three options.

GICs

First off, one of the best options that retirees can lock in right now are Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC). Whether it’s for the next five years or two decades, there are many offering 5%-yielding GICs. That would mean you’re bringing in a fixed income each and every year of 5%!

These investments provide a fixed or variable rate of return, with interest payments typically made on a regular basis, either monthly, quarterly or annually. While interest rates may be high now, they won’t remain that way. Therefore, these investments can offer a stable source of income with lower risk compared to other investments.

Therefore, retirees can hold multiple GICs depending on when they believe they will need them. Choosing different maturity dates will allow you to bring in easy passive income, and safely as well.

Rentals

Now, you could certainly consider real properties, and owning one can provide you with a reliable source of passive income. However, managing rental properties comes with its own struggles. There’s the property acquisition, maintenance, and tenant management to deal with.

However, there are other options to rent out. From your parking spot to your storage shed, this can be an easy way to create monthly income — especially if you bring in multiple rental sources. Rental income can, therefore, provide you with steady cash flow on a monthly basis and even offer tax advantages for property expenses and depreciation.

Dividend stocks

Finally, dividend stocks are likely the easiest and steadiest stream of passive income that requires pretty much zero active involvement. Retirees can build a diverse portfolio of dividend stocks across different sectors and regions. These dividend payments can then be made to you annually, quarterly, or even monthly!

Furthermore, some companies have a history of increasing their dividends year after year. This can help retirees keep pace with inflation as well. While there can be risk involved, there is less when considering blue-chip companies with a strong track record of consistent dividends.

A great option to consider right now would be Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). This dividend stock is a Dividend Aristocrat, increasing its dividend each year during the last 12 years. That’s even during incredibly difficult financial times.

Right now, investors can grab hold of a dividend yield of 4.08% and use it to also help finance their future! So, think beyond CPP and grab hold of these passive-income streams any retiree can enjoy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: Canada’s Top Stocks for Reliable Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as CNQ should be on top of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have just $500, then you're going to want to keep it safe, but see it grow. And this…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create $1,851.60 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best options out there for those seeking long-term passive income, as well as…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Dividend Growth, Through Good Times and Bad

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock and another dividend growth play that could fare well over the next few years.

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Dividend Stocks

3 Habits of Successful Wealth Management Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to get started with investing, these are some of the best habits to get in place right…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down 24% from its all-time high, but it could rise again.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.37% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is still offering heavy value while offering a monthly cash payout for investors looking for long-term growth.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have raised their distributions annually for more than 20 years and now offer high yields.

Read more »