Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Some AI stocks are getting more attention than others, but many may have exhausted the bullish potential of the first-wave optimism about AI.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table

Image source: Getty Images

Different artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have experienced different levels of market success. While hardware stocks necessary for training AI models are surging now, the tide may shift in favour of other AI-oriented businesses, including consultancy and support firms that may actually help the tech world embrace and integrate AI into their operations. One such tech stock from Canada is CGI (TSX:GIB.A).

This stands in stark contrast to AI giants like Nvidia, which has ridden the AI hype train to the highly exclusive, trillion-dollar club. While companies like Nvidia will most likely be responsible for major AI breakthroughs, smaller players like CGI may also serve an important role in the AI revolution — i.e., helping the corporate world embrace AI correctly.

The company

Even though its market share is smaller than the other giants, the Montreal-based CGI is counted among the world’s 20 largest IT consultancy firms. It precedes the internet and has been around since 1976.

As a leader in both business and IT consultancy, CGI is ideally positioned to help companies to answer important questions regarding IT adoption and integrations, which includes choosing the right AI tools and identifying the right areas of overlap.

However, consultancy makes up less than 50% of its business (about 45%), and the rest is managed services. Introducing a range of AI and new, market-relevant services into the mix may allow CGI to explore new growth opportunities.

The stock

While it hasn’t been the most consistent or impressive grower in the last five years (particularly for a tech stock), its long-term growth numbers are quite decent. The stock has returned over 316% to its investors in the past ten years through price appreciation.

However, this growth slowed down in the last five years, with returns (for that period) shrinking to 56%, though still capable of doubling your capital in a decade.

The stock is going through a bear market phase, while the rest is bullish. It has fallen over 9% in a little over two weeks. But this has strengthened its valuation, making it a more compelling buy.

The discount may be temporary as the company has no major fundamental or financial weaknesses, and the recovery-fueled growth may gain enough momentum to match its long-term growth pace.

Foolish takeaway

The CGI stock isn’t in the limelight right now, at least not in the same way as Nvidia. However, the stock may have a lot of untapped potential that the current market dynamics and the AI boom may help unleash.

Buying it now, discounted and undervalued compared to the other tech stocks, may help you get the most out of its next bullish phase.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors can consider holding growth stocks such as Shopify and Payfare right now and derive outsized gains.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Sneha Nahata

The significant decline in Lightspeed stock presents an attractive opportunity for investors to acquire shares at a discounted valuation.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock's lofty valuation reflects overly optimistic expectations and makes CGI a better tech stock to buy today.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There have been a lot of headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, not all of them good. Here is what to…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as NVIDIA (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is still one to watch, but I would consider instead this other top stock that's been just…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Forget NVIDIA: This Canadian AI Stock Has Even More Upside

| Adam Othman

AI is more than just a new hype/trend in the tech sector. It’s a fundamentally transformative force and may help…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Mineral Stocks That Are Glittering (but Aren’t All Gold)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stocks are climbing as the price rises higher and higher, and these are already reaping the rewards.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two undervalued software stocks and tech treasures are good buys in 2024 for their business innovations and long growth runways.

Read more »