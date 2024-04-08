Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

You can begin a passive-income stream with just $10,000 by investing in these quality stocks and ETFs right now.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks or ETFs (exchange-traded funds) with monthly payouts is a low-cost way to begin a passive-income stream. Here, we look at two TSX stocks and one dividend ETF that you can consider investing in for a monthly payout.

Slate Grocery REIT

Valued at $668 million by market cap, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. Its portfolio of properties is located in major metro markets south of the border and is currently worth roughly $2.4 billion.

A resilient portfolio and strong credit tenants provide the real estate investment trust (REIT) with durable cash flows across market cycles. Slate Grocery pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.098 per share, translating to a yield of more than 10%. The grocery sector is necessity-based and has showcased its ability to outperform in periods of economic volatility.

Moreover, strong tenant demand, low vacancy, and limited new construction provide the backdrop for consistent rent growth. Online grocery sales account for 11.2% of total sales and is forecast to grow to 13.6% by 2027.

According to Slate Grocery, brick-and-mortar stores are essential in distributing food and other essential products to end consumers by facilitating last-mile delivery. In fact, food retailers account for 18 of the 25 largest consumer food distributors globally.

In addition to a recession-resistant business, steady increases in retail sales enable tenants to manage growing rental rates.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock

Pizza Pizza Royatly (TSX:PZA) pays a monthly dividend of $0.078 and offers a yield of 6.7%. Its same-store sales increased by 4%, while royalty sales rose by 7% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

Moreover, same-store sales growth for the quick-service restaurant chain rose by 8.2% in 2023, showcasing the resiliency of its business amid a challenging macro backdrop.

Pizza Pizza opened 45 new restaurants last year, allowing it to cross the $600 million threshold and raise dividends multiple times. Pizza Pizza paid $5.7 million to shareholders in quarterly dividends, up from $5.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Dividend Index ETF

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) is a popular ETF in Canada. With a monthly payout of $0.13 per share, the XDIV ETF offers a forward yield of 5.8%.

Investing in an ETF is the best way to gain exposure to the equity markets. Typically, an ETF holds a basket of stocks across sectors, which provides diversification and lowers overall risk.

With more than $1.1 billion in assets under management, the XDIV ETF has an expense ratio of 0.11% and a management fee of 0.10%. The ETF has 19 stocks in its portfolio, including Suncor Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Fortis, which account for 45% of the ETF.

The financial sector accounts for 42% of the fund, followed by energy at 23.8% and utilities at 17%.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Slate Grocery$11.2789$0.098$8.72Monthly
Pizza Pizza Royaty$13.4274$0.078$5.77Monthly
XDIV ETF$26.65300$0.13$39Monthly

You can consider allocating $1,000 each in Slate Grocery REIT and Pizza Pizza Royalty and the rest in the XDIV ETF, which would allow you to earn more than $640 in annual dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis, Pembina Pipeline, and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the TSX Composite?

| Andrew Button

Should you buy high-yielding TSX stocks like BCE Inc (TSX:BCE)?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Earn $1,000 Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge remains a popular choice among income-seeking investors due to its strong financials, reasonable valuation, and growing dividend.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Use a TFSA to Earn $4,750 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Here are top investments for TFSA passive income.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

While a stellar dividend history is essential when choosing a long-term dividend payer, you should also look into its future…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Slow and Steady: 2 Passive-Income Stocks With Yields Over 5%

| Joey Frenette

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) and another financial dividend juggernaut may be worth a big bet if you like passive-income payments.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Mastery: How to Build a $37,300 Portfolio for Endless Cash Flow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks with impressive dividend track records can provide endless monthly cash flows.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy With $500

| Adam Othman

Waiting for your capital to hit a certain threshold before you buy a dividend stock might not be the best…

Read more »