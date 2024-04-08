Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 8

After rallying for eight consecutive weeks, the Canadian stock market currently trades at its highest level in history.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

As commodity prices, especially gold and silver, resumed their upward trend last Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to heights unseen before and set a new intraday record at 22,317. While Canadian stocks gave up some of these gains later during the session, strength across sectors still helped the index settle at an all-time closing high of 22,264 — about 213 points higher from its previous closing level.

While all key sectors ended the day with strong gains, metal mining, healthcare, and technology stocks mainly led the stock market rally. This resulted in the main TSX index closing the week with a 0.4% rise, marking its eighth straight week of gains.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

A continued rally in precious metals prices drove the shares of mining companies like OceanaGold, Wesdome Gold Mines, Pan American Silver, and NovaGold Resources up by at least 5.3% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Conversely, Tilray, Interfor, Innergex Renewable Energy, and BlackBerry slipped by over 2% each, making them the Toronto Stock Exchange’s bottom performers.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, B2Gold, Suncor Energy, and TC Energy were the session’s five most active stocks.

With its solid 33% weekly gains, First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR) stood out as the top-performing TSX stock for the week. Last week, the Vancouver-based mining company announced its 2023 mineral reserve and resource estimates for its major properties, including San Dimas, Santa Elena, and La Encantada, which are in production, and Jerritt Canyon, which is currently under exploration.

Last year, First Majestic saw 143,454 metres of exploration drilling. Despite a slight decrease in silver and gold ounces in its proven and probable reserves, the company highlighted that its exploration activities successfully offset reserve depletion at Santa Elena. Besides the recent rally in gold and silver prices, this update could be the reason why FR stock popped by over 30% to $10.57 per share last week.

TSX today

In the week ended on April 5, spot gold and silver prices jumped by more than 4% than 10%, respectively. Both the metals extended this rally in early trading on Monday, which could lift TSX mining stocks further at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, TSX stocks may still remain volatile as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision, important inflation data from the United States, and the Fed’s meeting minutes scheduled for later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

financial freedom sign
Stock Market

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be fairly simple to find millionaire-maker stocks, you just have to find ones that did it before and…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stock Market

TSX Index Hits All-Time Highs: Where to Invest in a Stock Market Recovery

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are the perfect options for investors looking to get in on the action of the TSX today as…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Key labour market data from Canada and the United States will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Jerome Powell’s recent comments about inflation and interest rates could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite strength in commodity prices, continued gains in treasury bond yields could pressure the TSX index today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices are likely to take the main TSX index higher at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What Could Drive Canadian Stocks to a New High on Monday, April 1

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting five winning months, the main TSX index could kick off April on a high note as rallying gold…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stock Market

Where to Invest $5,000 in April 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you have some extra cash to spare? Here are five companies to invest $5,000 in next month.

Read more »