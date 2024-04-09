3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

These three Canadian value stocks all trade cheaply and have significant recovery potential, making them three of the best to buy now.

Despite an improvement in the inflation rate over the last year, there is still a tonne of uncertainty among investors, leading many Canadian stocks to trade cheaply. However, considering that central banks could begin to start cutting interest rates as early as June, there may not be a better time for Canadian investors to buy value stocks for their portfolio than right now.

Higher interest rates were essential to help bring inflation down to a more manageable range. However, they’ve also made it harder for businesses to operate by increasing the cost of capital. Furthermore, they’re incentivizing consumers to spend less and save more.

However, once rates begin to fall, it could help several companies to start seeing a significant recovery. Therefore, while they trade cheaply, there might not be a better time to buy these Canadian value stocks than right now.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking to buy some of the cheapest stocks on the market, here are three stocks you’ll want to consider today.

A top Canadian retail stock with years of growth potential

There’s no question that one of the top value stocks that Canadian investors can buy now is Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), especially while it trades roughly 30% off its 52-week high.

Canadian Tire is one of the best-known retailers in Canada, and prior to the economic headwinds it’s currently facing, it had ambitious targets for growth.

And while these growth plans have been delayed by the current operating environment, there’s still a tonne of potential for Canadian Tire over the coming years.

In fact, in 2024, analysts already expect it will start to see a major recovery. According to analyst estimates, Canadian Tire is expected to see its normalized earnings per share jump by 12% this year and another 26.4% next year.

And with Canadian Tire now trading at just 9.1 times its estimated earnings in 2025 and below its 10-year average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.7 times, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian value stocks to buy now.

One of the top value stocks Canadian investors can buy now

In addition to a well-known stock like Canadian Tire, another well-known business that’s trading at an appealing discount is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), the energy infrastructure stock.

Enbridge is a massive business with a market cap of more than $100 billion that provides essential services to the North American economy.

Therefore, considering its importance, size, and highly diversified portfolio of operations, it’s undoubtedly one of the top Canadian stocks to buy and hold in your portfolio for years.

And the best time to buy these high-quality, long-term stocks is when they’re trading undervalued like Enbridge is today.

At current prices, Enbridge’s forward P/E ratio is just 17.1 times, below its 10-year average of 20.2 times. Furthermore, its dividend currently offers a yield of 7.6%, above its 10-year average forward yield of 5.8%.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian value stock to buy right now, Enbridge is certainly one of the top investments on the TSX.

A top gold stock to buy and hold long term

Lastly, with gold prices finally seeing a significant rally that many investors and analysts had been waiting for, many gold stocks have a tonne of potential. However, one of the best gold stocks to consider adding to your portfolio is B2Gold (TSX:BTO), especially while it’s so cheap.

B2Gold is one of the best Canadian value stocks to buy in the gold sector due to its impressive operations and the fact it has some of the lowest production costs in the industry.

This allows it to constantly earn significant cash flow, which it can use to invest in future production growth or return to investors through its attractive dividend.

And with B2Gold trading at a forward enterprise value to earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio of just 4.3 times, below its 10-year average of 6.05 times, not to mention the dividend yield it offers today of 5.5%, there’s no question that it’s one of the best Canadian value stocks that you can buy right now.