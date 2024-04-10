Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Essential CRA Benefits to Claim on Your 2023 Taxes

3 Essential CRA Benefits to Claim on Your 2023 Taxes

Canadian residents should avail of these three CRA benefits and reduce their tax bill in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Taxes CRA

Image source: Getty Images

The due date to file your 2023 taxes is April 30, 2024, which is just a few days away. Filing taxes might be overwhelming, but you can use several Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) benefits to offset your tax bill significantly.

Its crucial to add up tax credits and claim all eligible benefits you may be entitled to. While some benefits are calculated automatically by the CRA, others may require you to submit an application manually.

Here are three essential CRA benefits you can claim on your 2023 taxes.

Canada Child Benefit

Individuals with children under 18 are eligible to claim the Canada Child Benefit, or CCB. Eligible Canadian residents may receive up to $619.75 per child each month, which is quite substantial. The CCB benefits make it easier for parents to raise their children by providing financial support each month.

Home office expenses

Taxpayers who work from home can claim a tax credit on their personal income tax returns. This deduction reduces the amount of income tax you pay, decreasing your overall tax liability. The amount you can deduct from your pre-tax income depends on the size of your workspace.

Canada Workers Benefits

Low or modest-income households should apply for the Canada Workers Benefit (CCB), a refundable tax credit. You can claim the CWB while filing your income tax returns. The CWB provides advance payments equal to 50% of the benefit across three payments, helping you with the rising cost of living.

Lower taxes by maximizing your TFSA contributions

While the CRA benefits offer some relief to Canadian households amid rising interest rates and inflation, taxpayers can further lower their tax bill by holding qualified investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Any returns generated in the registered account in the form of interest, capital gains, or dividends are exempt from CRA taxes. So, the TFSA is an ideal account to hold a basket of dividend-growth stocks that allow Canadians to generate inflation-beating returns in the upcoming decade.

One quality dividend stock you can consider buying today is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). Valued at more than $20 billion by market cap, shares of the alternative asset manager have surged roughly 35% in the last 12 months. The TSX stock pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.52 per share, translating to a tasty yield of 3.6%.

With more than US$800 billion in assets under management, BAM raised US$140 billion in capital in 2023. The asset manager aims to generate strong risk-adjusted returns by acquiring assets at reasonable valuations while leveraging operational capabilities to grow cash flows.

Brookfield Asset Management’s distributable earnings for 2023 stood at US$2.2 billion, an increase of 7% year over year, primarily due to higher fee-related earnings. The asset manager ended 2023 with US$916 billion in AUM, an increase of 16% year over year. Its fee-bearing capital stood at US$457 billion, up 9% compared to the year-ago period.

Priced at 27.6 times forward earnings, BAM stock is not too expensive, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to expand by 17.5% annually in the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely of these Canadian stocks for steady passive income in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock up 65% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is already up 65%, but given its outlook should rise even higher in 2024 and beyond --…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

ENB Stock: Should You Buy the 6.5% Yield?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a 6.5% dividend yield. Should you buy it?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

I Wouldn’t Touch This TSX Stock With a 60-Foot Pole

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to a top TSX stock, this energy stock has been doing quite well in 2024. But is…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn $250 Per Month From Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how buying these two dividend stocks now could help you generate attractive monthly passive income from your TFSA.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

GICs vs Canadian Dividend Stocks: What Are the Pros and Cons of Each?

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering whether to buy GICs or dividend stocks? Here are some thoughts as to why one option is…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued dividend stocks such as Kinross Gold can help you derive market-beating returns in 2024.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This index fund is perfect for pairing with a few choice Canadian stock picks.

Read more »