Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

These Canadian stocks are backed by businesses with solid fundamentals, resilient business model, and good growth prospects.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for stocks to buy and hold forever should focus on companies with solid fundamentals, resilient business models, and good growth prospects. While the TSX has several top-quality companies, here are the three best Canadian stocks I plan to hold forever. 

Stock #1 

With solid growth prospects, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is the top stock to buy and hold forever. The company provides loans to subprime borrowers. What stands out is this financial services company’s ability to grow its loan portfolio and maintain a solid credit profile. This enables goeasy to consistently generate strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth. 

It’s worth noting that goeasy’s revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% and 29.5%, respectively, between 2012 and 2022. Moreover, its top and bottom lines sport a CAGR of 19.8% and 31.9%, respectively, in the last five years. 

Thanks to its solid financials, goeasy stock has grown at a CAGR of 34.6% in the last five years, delivering a return of over 342%. Furthermore, the company is a Dividend Aristocrat and has enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

goeasy’s diversified funding sources, omnichannel offerings, wide product range, geographical expansion, and a large subprime lending market will likely drive its top line. Meanwhile, leverage from higher revenue, stable credit performance, and improving efficiency will cushion its earnings, support future dividend payouts, and drive its share price higher. 

Stock #2 

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another top Canadian stock I’ll buy and hold forever. Its defensive business model, ability to grow earnings in all market conditions, and focus on returning cash to shareholders make it a compelling bet. Dollarama sells a wide variety of products at low and fixed price points. The retailer’s value pricing strategy drives traffic at its stores in all market conditions, adds stability to its business, and supports its share price.

Dollarama’s revenue and earnings have grown at a CAGR of about 10% and 16%, respectively, since fiscal 2011. Thanks to its reliable financial performance, Dollarama stock consistently outperformed the broader equity market over the past decade. Notably, Dollarama stock has gained about 38% over the past year. Further, it has increased at an impressive 22.8% in the past decade, delivering a return of 684%. The company consistently increased its dividend during the same period. 

Its extensive and growing store base, focus on value pricing, direct sourcing strategy, and product expansion will likely drive Dollarama’s sales and earnings in the coming years. Further, its growing earnings base will enable it to return higher cash to its shareholders. 

Stock #3

Given the ongoing digital shift, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the third stock to buy and hold forever. The e-commerce platform provider is known for creating significant wealth for its shareholders. While the stock has recovered from its lows and gained approximately 60%, it is still down about 56% from its high. Thus, this provides a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors. 

Shopify’s innovative product launches and the addition of new merchant features suggest that the company is poised to capitalize on the structural shift in selling models toward omnichannel platforms. Further, the growing share of e-commerce in the retail sector and the company’s dominant competitive positioning augur well for growth. 

Shopify will likely benefit from the integration of artificial intelligence technology into its products. Further, its focus on reducing costs and shift towards an asset-light business model position it well to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term. 

Overall, Shopify’s growing active merchant base, rising adoption of its products, increased subscription fees, and higher take rate will likely drive its financials and share price. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Social media giant Meta is now a dividend payer but a TSX stock is a better buy for its 156-year…

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top energy stocks are some of the best to buy due to their reliability, reasonable growth potential, and…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer great yields and have increased their dividends for decades.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo to consider that can…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

The Most Expensive Stock in Canada Is a Top Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock might be expensive, but it's proven time and again that it's worth its weight in gold. And it's…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: Why IAG Stock Could Be Your Best Bet Yet!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

IAG (TSX:IAG) stock operates in a stable sector, with a strong dividend and returns. And there are even more reasons…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama a Great Stock for Retirement Planning?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I think Dollarama is an amazingly reliable stock for retirement portfolios.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis (TSX:FTS) belongs in every portfolio. But is it now too late to buy Fortis stock?

Read more »