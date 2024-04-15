Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $100 Each Month to Create $260.79 in Passive Income in 2024

Invest $100 Each Month to Create $260.79 in Passive Income in 2024

Investors who only have a bit to put aside should certainly consider this ETF. It offers you the passive income you want, at the price you can afford.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re like me, these rising interest rates and inflation have seriously given a beating to your investment portfolio. I used to be able to put a lot more cash aside, but right now, it’s a struggle. This is why I’ve been both a lot more stingy about the cash I’m putting aside as well as more careful about where I’m putting it.

Today, we’re going to see how much passive income can be made by putting just $100 aside each month. That’s not nothing, and $100 can still create a lot of cash through passive income. So, let’s see what you can consider and what you can earn in 2024.

First, what exactly is passive income

Here’s the thing: a lot of investors tend to believe that passive income from investing comes from dividends. And they’re right … to an extent.

But passive income doesn’t only come from dividends. In fact, investors looking at only a dividend yield need to be quite careful. If a dividend yield looks ultra high, that’s usually because the share price has come down. This is why it’s important to look at the average dividend yield over the last five years to see if it matches up.

Also, a dividend can be cut if the dividend stock needs the cash to support its balance sheet. This is why returns should also be considered when looking at a dividend stock. Returns, too, are passive income. When combined, these can make a major impact on your overall portfolio.

The best bang for your $100

Again, I’ve been a lot more cautious when it comes to investing. And that means I’ve been considering fewer individual stocks and more exchange-traded funds (ETF). But that doesn’t mean I’m ignoring dividends or growth in the process.

Instead, I’m considering ETFs that provide me with a large portfolio that suits my risk-management style. In my case, I have a long time to earn income before I need it. But I still want passive income that can be used to reinvest or in the case of an emergency.

This is why I’ve been quite happy with Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). This ETF focuses on all market capitalization on a global scale, excluding Canada. This provides me with exposure to the growth from emerging markets, as well as a dividend yield of 1.55% as of writing. Meanwhile, shares are up 21% in the last year alone! So, let’s see what could happen if this happens all over again.

Bottom line

If you were to put $100 towards VXC ETF, in that time you can collect returns and dividends for your passive income. In total, you would have saved $1,200. If shares climbed another 21%, here is what that could look like for investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
VXC – now$5721$0.56$11.79quarterly$1,200
VXC – 21% increase$6921$0.56$11.79quarterly$1,449

In 2024, you could create $11.79 in dividend income and $249 in returns. That’s not nothing! In total, you’ll have passive income of $260.79 in just one year. Imagine what that could do over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get Over $400 of Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much passive income you could earn by investing $10,000? Here's a diversified portfolio of four quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks (With Great Yields) Are on Sale Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and cheaper valuation, these three dividend stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $2,500 Per Year Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TFSA dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2024.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Forget Canopy Growth: 3 Utility Stocks to Buy Instead

| Adam Othman

These top Canadian utility stocks look like excellent buys to protect and grow your capital.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Keyera is an energy infrastructure company that pays shareholders a forward yield of almost 6%. Is KEY stock a good…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Stock Is Rallying: Should You Invest?

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) are rising with oil pries.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Communications in April 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX communication stocks you can buy in April 2024 and hold for years to…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has a high dividend yield. Should you buy it?

Read more »