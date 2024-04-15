Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 15

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 15

TSX investors may want to remain cautious, as any major update related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict could increase market volatility.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market continued to decline for the third consecutive session on Friday as rising treasury bond yields and uncertainty about the timing of upcoming interest rate cuts kept investors on their toes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 210 points, or 1%, in the last session to settle at 21,900.

While all key sectors ended the session in the red territory, heavy losses in healthcare, technology, and consumer cyclical stocks weighed most on the market index. With this, the TSX benchmark fell 1.6% during the week — ending its eight-week winning streak.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) stock tanked by nearly 10% to $45.16 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in MTY stock came after the Saint Laurent-headquartered firm announced its weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings due mainly to reduced consumer spending and extreme weather conditions.

In the February 2024 quarter, MTY’s revenue slipped by 2.6% from a year ago to $278.6 million with fewer recurring revenue streams. Lower system sales also drove the company’s quarterly earnings down by 5.3% year over year to $0.71 per share, worse than Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $0.85 per share. After the recent selloff, MTY stock is now down 30% on a year-to-date basis and offers a 2.5% annualized dividend yield.

First Majestic Silver, Orla Mining, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they dived by at least 4.7% each.

On the flip side, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and Whitecap Resources stood out as the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, rising by at least 1.5% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TC Energy, TD Bank, B2Gold, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were volatile early Monday morning as geopolitical tensions in West Asia escalated during the weekend after Iran launched an aerial attack on Israel. TSX investors may want to remain cautious today as any major update related to these conflicts could lead to a wild movement in commodity-linked stocks.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the monthly retail sales numbers from the United States this morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MTY Food Group. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark seems on track to end its eight-week winning streak as it has slipped 0.7% week to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors continue to assess the Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy report and…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stock Market

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

| Puja Tayal

Are you getting cold feet about investing in stocks? With so many stocks, it can be confusing deciding where to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event, the U.S. consumer inflation data, and the Fed’s meeting minutes will remain on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index may remain volatile today as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and other…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 8

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for eight consecutive weeks, the Canadian stock market currently trades at its highest level in history.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stock Market

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be fairly simple to find millionaire-maker stocks, you just have to find ones that did it before and…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stock Market

TSX Index Hits All-Time Highs: Where to Invest in a Stock Market Recovery

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are the perfect options for investors looking to get in on the action of the TSX today as…

Read more »